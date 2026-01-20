Are We Getting Snow In North Texas This Weekend?

Source: Donnie Burgess / WIBC News

Through the end of the week, North Texas residents can prepare to experience rain, sleet, ice, and the possibility of snow due to temperatures droping below freezing through the weekend.

Temperatures will start in the 20s, and around Sunday afternoon, then are expected to climb back to the mid-50s. The forecast says there is a possibility of a few showers late Tuesday night.

The national weather service gives warning of hazardous travel, potential power outages, and extreme cold this weekend. Rain is expected through early Friday afternoon, but as temperatures continue to fall on Friday night, precipitation will transition into sleet and freezing rain.

With the mix of freezing rain and sleet, snow is expected throughout the day on Saturday. During this period, temperatures will remain in the 20s.

These conditions are expected to clear out by Sunday afternoon, but will remain very cold with highs in the low 30s. Icy roads will continue, and any remaining moisture will refreeze Sunday into Monday morning.

Monday morning, North Texas temperatures will climb above freezing with highs in the upper 30s and almost 40 degrees.

