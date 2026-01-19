Fat Joe & French Montana Get Into Tense Exchange Over “All The Way Up” Music Publishing

Source: Variety / Getty

In 2017, Fat Joe, Remy Ma and French Montana’s “All The Way Up” record was arguably one of the biggest rap records of the year, and while Fat Joe and Remy Ma reaped the rewards of their hard work on that song, French Montana, not so much, and that’s something he definitely remembers.

On the recent episode of the Joe & Jada podcast, Fat Joe and Jadakiss invited Max B and French Montana onto the show and spoke about how French ended up hopping on the triple-platinum hit “All The Way Up.” After French recalled how Joe called him up and told him to swing by the studio to lay down the hook, French revealed that while the record was doing all kinds of crazy numbers and had Joe and Remy doing numerous shows off the track, French himself wasn’t getting any of the fruits from the labor he put into the studio.

“I’m like ‘Yo Crack, I never really told you, but I checked with my lawyer, he told me I ain’t get no publishing on that song.’ I had zero publishing on that song.”

After seemingly nervous smiles and laughs were exchanged, French said that Joe called his legal team and had French get a small amount of publishing on the record, though the two disagreed with how much after Joe said he gave him “10%.”

“I think it was five,” French rebutted almost instantly. After Joe insisted it was 10%, French reiterated it was five before throwing a red flag onto the coffee table that would’ve surely ended up in Kramer’s coffee table book about coffee tables.

A visibly annoyed Fat Joe clapped back with his own yellow flag onto the coffee table after saying, “You f*ckin’ got 10%.” While they were able to laugh off the incident, Fat Joe did say, “I don’t feel good if my people don’t make money with me.”

Obviously, Fat Joe doesn’t like anyone questioning his business methods, especially on his own show. Check out the clip and let us know your thoughts on the exchange in the comments section below.

Fat Joe & French Montana Get Into Tense Exchange Over “All The Way Up” Music Publishing was originally published on hiphopwired.com