Aaliyah Deep Cuts: Underrated Features & Edgy Hidden Gems

Aaliyah Deep Cuts: From Underrated Features To Edgy Hidden Gems

Published on January 16, 2026

Published on January 16, 2026
Nearly 25 years after her untimely death in a plane crash at the age of 22, Aaliyah is still considered a major songstress in R&B with an unwavering influence on pop and music culture.

When people reminisce about the late singer, the conversation often centers around her songs that have influenced a generation, from “Try Again,” “Rock The Boat,” and her unique, feather rendition of “At Your Best (You Are Love).” Despite the obvious hits that continue to make waves across streaming platforms and radio stations alike, Aaliyah’s catalog is filled with hidden gems that carry her signature sound.

The Brooklyn-born, Detroit-bred star was already a veteran in the music game by the time she was a teen, having already appeared on programs like Star Search and taking on major stages in Las Vegas at the age of 11.

However, Aaliyah’s genius extends far beyond her catalog, featuring deep cuts that were far ahead of their time, smooth and soulful tracks with big-name collaborations, and iconic hooks that many fans may not be aware of.

So, for what would have been the singer’s 47th birthday, we have uncovered rare and underrated tracks by Aaliyah to remember her by.

Best Friends — Missy Elliot Featuring Aaliyah

Turn The Page

Got To Give It Up Featuring Slick Rick — Marvin Gaye Cover

Are You Ready

One Man Woman — Playa Featuring Aaliyah

Don’t Know What To Tell Ya

Man Undercover — Timbaland, Magoo & Aaliyah

I’m Down

I Can Be

Loose Rap — Featuring Static Major

Up Jumps Da Boogie — Timbaland & Magoo Featuring Missy Elliott & Aaliyah

Final Warning — Ginuwine Featuring Aaliyah

Hot Like Fire — Featuring Missy Elliott & Timbaland

