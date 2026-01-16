NBA YoungBoy Just Broke Another Record — and He’s Not Slowing Down

NBA YoungBoy is the most certified rapper ever, with over 126 Gold or higher certifications.

He became the rapper with the most Billboard 200 charting projects in just 8 years.

His constant music output is driven by a 'disease' to create, but it keeps fans engaged.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

At this point, it’s starting to feel like NBA YoungBoy casually breaks records between studio sessions.

The Baton Rouge rapper is officially the most certified rapper of all time, according to the RIAA, with over 126 Gold or higher certifications as a lead artist. That includes 71 Gold plaques and 30 Platinum records, powered by a catalog so deep it almost feels endless. Hits like “Bandit,” “Untouchable,” and “Outside Today” are just the tip of the iceberg — and projects like AI YoungBoy 2 alone helped rack up multiple certifications across album cuts and singles.

Translation? If you’ve streamed YoungBoy even a little, odds are you helped earn a plaque.

But that’s just one lane. YoungBoy is also rewriting the chart history books. With the release of MASA, he officially became the rapper with the most Billboard 200 charting projects ever, logging 34 entries and passing E-40. What makes that wild is the timeline — he did it in just eight years, while many legends took decades to reach similar numbers.

And he’s only 26.

Unlike artists who disappear for years between albums, YoungBoy’s approach is more like: drop now, drop again tomorrow, and maybe again next month. Of his 34 Billboard entries, only eight are traditional studio albums — the rest are mixtapes, compilations, and EPs that fans treat like full projects anyway. It’s a nonstop flood, and his fanbase eats every release up.

Still, YoungBoy has admitted the pace comes at a cost. In a past Billboard interview, he called his constant output “a disease,” saying he struggles to stop creating. That honesty is part of what keeps people locked in — the music feels raw because it is.

Now, he’s taking that same energy to the screen. YoungBoy is set to release a new concert documentary, produced by Foundation Media Partners alongside his newly launched production company, 38 Films. Directed by Nico Ballesteros, the film promises more than just stage footage — it’ll dive into the pressure, isolation, and reality of life at the top, showing who YoungBoy is beyond the music.

Meanwhile, his momentum is still ridiculous. He’s currently No. 1 on YouTube’s weekly top artists chart, pulling nearly 48 million weekly views, almost doubling artists like Drake and Bad Bunny. His touring numbers are just as loud, averaging $1.6 million per city, and he’s set to headline Rolling Loud Orlando.

New music isn’t just on the way — it’s already here. YoungBoy dropped a massive 31-track album today, SLIME CRY, featuring Burna Boy and Jelly Roll, giving fans plenty to digest early in 2026.

Records broken. Documentary loading. New music constantly incoming. NBA YoungBoy isn’t chasing history anymore — he’s actively rewriting it.

