“My Kids Were Terrified”: Court Docs Detail Fort Worth School Threats

Newly obtained court documents reveal Fort Worth police believe a series of vehicle arsons and online school threats were part of a larger plan tied to an extremist group — and investigators say much of it unfolded quietly, online.

According to an arrest warrant, 17-year-old Evan Banda admitted to joining the group just weeks before five vehicles were set on fire in his south Fort Worth neighborhood. Investigators say Banda told police he carried out the arsons because he feared he would be doxxed if he didn’t comply with the group’s demands.

Court records also shed new light on threats that sparked fear among parents and students at Crowley Middle School. Police say Banda was asked by members of the group to record video of the campus to check for a law enforcement presence. After the footage showed no officers, investigators say group members discussed using it to suggest the school could be the first target for violence.

Documents state Banda remained active in those conversations.

Police describe the group as foreign-based, connected to Russia, and promoting neo-Nazi and satanic extremist ideologies.

Parents say the impact was immediate. Latasha, a Crowley Middle School parent who asked not to share her last name, told WFAA her children were terrified after the video began circulating. She kept them home for several days and says she still feels anxious every morning when they leave for school.

Investigators say the case highlights why parents need to stay engaged and ask questions. Police note much of the activity happened through online messaging, often out of sight of adults, and stress that early intervention can prevent situations from escalating.

SWAT teams arrested Banda at his home near Risinger Road earlier this month. He now faces charges including arson, terroristic threat, and terrorism.

A strong police presence was observed outside Crowley Middle School during dismissal Thursday. Fort Worth Police say the investigation is ongoing and have not confirmed whether other local individuals are involved.

