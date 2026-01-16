Chrisean’s Performance On The Alter Will Shake Your Soul!

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

There’s something about hearing someone call on God out loud that hits different. While Chrisean performed her song “Yahweh!” on The Alter, it feels like a moment of surrender, growth, and honesty. And honestly? It touched me in ways I didn’t expect. As someone who’s actively on a journey to get closer and build my relationship with God, this song felt personal. It felt like a reminder that no matter where you come from, what people think of you, or what your past looks like…God is still calling you, covering you, and walking with you.

One lyric that truly stood out to me was when she says,

“There’s only one way, but God’s way.”

That line alone speaks volumes. It’s a declaration of trust and surrender…choosing God’s direction even when it’s uncomfortable, unfamiliar, or misunderstood.

The message aligns closely with Proverbs 3:5–6, which reminds us to trust in the Lord with all our hearts and not lean on our own understanding, acknowledging Him in all our ways so He can direct our paths. It’s a scripture that feels especially relevant in seasons of uncertainty and growth.

This pasted year, I’ll be honest…I decided to get baptized In May 2025, and I though life would be easier after. Oh no what people don’t talk about is the conviction of having to live up to the Saved Life. I got tested. I drifted. Life pulled me in different directions. But the most important part of my story isn’t the drifting… it’s that I found my way back to Him. Because at the end of the day, there’s only one way that truly leads to peace, clarity, and purpose…It’s God’s way.

The song feels raw and intentional, reflecting a willingness to publicly honor God and embrace spiritual growth. It serves as a reminder that transformation doesn’t require perfection but sincerity.

For listeners who are navigating their own faith journeys or seeking reassurance during uncertain times, Chrisean’s song “Yahweh!” offers a powerful message: no matter how far you drift, God is always ready to meet you where you are. It’s a Defiant add to your music library. Thank me Later!!!!