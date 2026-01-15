Bishop Hezekiah Walker Reveals He Is Cancer Free Following Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Gospel music icon and pastor Bishop Hezekiah Walker is sharing a powerful testimony of faith, healing, and resilience after revealing that he is now cancer-free.

Walker recently announced that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year, a moment he described as devastating. In personal reflections shared both on social media and during public appearances, the award-winning gospel artist opened up about the emotional weight of hearing the diagnosis and the fear that followed. Known for his uplifting music and decades of ministry, Walker admitted that the news initially shook him to his core.

Despite the difficult journey ahead, Walker leaned heavily on his faith, family, and medical care. He shared that prayer became central to his healing process as he navigated treatment, trusting God through every step. Along the way, he continued to inspire others by being transparent about his experience and encouraging men, especiall,y to take their health seriously and get regular checkups.

After completing treatment, Walker revealed the long-awaited news that he is now cancer-free. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans, fellow gospel artists, church members, and listeners who have followed his ministry for decades. Many praised him for his openness and for using his platform to bring awareness to prostate cancer, a disease that disproportionately affects Black men.

Walker’s testimony has resonated deeply within both the faith and music communities, serving as a reminder of the power of perseverance and hope during life’s most challenging moments. As he continues his ministry and musical journey, Walker says he remains grateful and committed to sharing his story as a source of encouragement for others facing similar battles.

