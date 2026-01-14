Downtown Drivers: I-30 Fully Closing, What You Should Know

Source: adamkaz / Getty

If you drive through downtown Dallas, you’ll want a backup plan—Interstate 30 is shutting down all weekend.

Drivers who rely on Interstate 30 through downtown Dallas should prepare for a major weekend closure tied to ongoing construction on the I-30 Canyon Project.

Weather permitting, all eastbound and westbound lanes of I-30 will be completely closed between I-35E and I-45/US-75 starting at 10 p.m. Friday and reopening by 5 a.m. Monday.

During the shutdown, traffic will be detoured off I-30 and rerouted to Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Spur 366), which will act as the main east-west route through downtown while the highway is closed. Even with detours in place, TxDOT expects heavy delays, especially during peak travel hours.

If you can avoid downtown this weekend, that’s your best bet. If not, plan for extra travel time and be patient—traffic patterns will shift throughout the closure.

TxDOT also says this won’t be the last full weekend shutdown. A similar closure is expected later this month as construction continues, though exact dates haven’t been announced yet.

On top of the weekend closure, several downtown streets are seeing long-term closures and lane reductions as part of the larger Canyon Project. Cesar Chavez Boulevard, Cadiz Street, Akard Street, and Good Latimer Expressway are all impacted, with some restrictions lasting through 2028.

All of this work is part of the $888 million I-30 Canyon Project, designed to modernize the aging downtown corridor, improve safety, and prepare the freeway for future traffic. Construction is expected to continue through late 2030.

Bottom line—build alternate routes into your routine now. Downtown driving is going to look different for a while.

