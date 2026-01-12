Listen Live
Frozen Turf, High Stakes: Texans vs Steelers In The Cold For MNF!

Freezing temps, road pressure, and no room for excuses — the Texans take on the Steelers tonight in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium!

Published on January 12, 2026
Listen, we know football in Pittsburgh is tough already, but playoff football in January can be a gamble when it comes to the elements. But for everyone gearing up for Monday’s massive showdown between the Steelers and the Texans at Acrisure Stadium, we’ve got some good news: Mother Nature is actually going to cooperate.

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

If you were worried about a blizzard or gale-force winds messing up the flow of the game, you can breathe easy. The forecast is looking solid for January football and that can play a big part in The Texans winning their first road playoff game.

Here is what you need to know before kickoff.

Conditions are shaping up to be pretty favorable for both squads. We aren’t looking at any wild weather disruptions.

  • Temperature: It’s going to be cold—it is Pittsburgh in January, after all—but it will be steady. Expect temperatures to hold right near 32 degrees for the entire game. Bundle up, but it’s nothing the community can’t handle.
  • Winds: This is key for the passing game. The winds won’t be fighting the quarterbacks too hard. We are looking at mild breezes coming out of the southwest at around 10 mph.
  • Sky: Those morning clouds are set to roll out this afternoon. By the time the action heats up, we should have mostly sunny skies in place.
Woman Texting
Source: Zoran Milich / Getty
