Frisco ISD Campuses In Secure Mode After Online Threat

All Frisco ISD campuses are operating in secure mode after threatening emails were reported.

Published on January 12, 2026
Diverse children sitting on the school bus seats
Source: adamkaz / Getty

All Frisco ISD campuses are operating in ‘secure mode’ due to an online threat. The school district confirmed that it received threatening emails across its campuses. Although police believe the threat is not credible, the schools were placed in secure mode as a precaution. While in Secure mode, students will operate in their classrooms as usual; however, the exterior doors will be locked, and no one is allowed in or out. No details about the threat have been released, and there is no word on how long the extra security measure will be in place.

Frisco ISD says that parents and guardians who wish to pick up their students from campus can do so. The district warns that the release process may take additional time due to the security measures put in place. Only individuals who are on the students’ emergency contact list will be able to pick students up from campus and bring a photo ID with them.

