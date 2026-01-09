Listen Live
ICE Shooting In Minneapolis Sparks Protests In Dallas

Protests broke out in Dallas after a deadly ICE shooting in Minnesota, sparking nationwide calls for justice and accountability.

Published on January 9, 2026
UNITED-STATES-PROTESTS-AGAINST-ICE-IN-NEW-YORK-CITY-CONTINUE-FOL
Source: JASON ALPERT-WISNIA / Getty

Tuesday night, hundreds protested through the streets of downtown Dallas to oppose ICE after the fatal Minnesota shooting involving a federal ICE agent.

The protest began as a rally with speakers, but later moved into the streets of downtown Dallas. 400-500 protesters marched about a mile through downtown and with the company of a police escort, then returned to Dallas City Hall. This protest remained peaceful with no reported injuries or arrests. The Dallas police maintained a limited but visible presence during the protest; there were also officers on standby in the area.

The protesters voiced their anger over the Minnesota shooting, along with the practices of ICE agents. They gave whistles to the participants, encouraging residents to use them in their neighborhoods to alert others when ICE agents are present.

The crowd started to thin out around late evening; however, some remained at the city hall, chanting through megaphones.

