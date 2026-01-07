North Texas Ranks Among The Best Places To Find A Job In 2026

Source: ekavector / Getty

January is when many people look for a fresh start in various aspects of their life, for most, landing a new or better job is on that list of resolutions fo the year, however we do know that the current job market is not the best right now ( depending on where you live) here are the top cities in the United states to find a job in 2026.

Scottsdale, Arizona, is ranked one of the best cities for jobs. This city was ranked the best for jobs in 2026. They have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. Scottsdale is also ranked 16th when it comes to paid internship opportunities. They are also ranked 7th among the best cities for recreation and 12th among the best cities for families. The city also has the 11th lowest crime rate in the United States.

Wallethub analyst Chip Lupo says, “It’s important to look at more than just the number of jobs available or the unemployment rate when determining the best place to find employment. Quality matters just as much as quantity, from the average salaries and benefits to job security and overall satisfaction. There are plenty of secondary factors to take into account as well, from how easy a city makes commuting to jobs to whether it’s a good place for raising a family or engaging in recreational activities outside of work.”

Other cities that are great for jobs in 2026, following the number one city, Scottsdale, Arizona, are: