Texas Voters Prepare for March Primary Elections

Texans will head to the polls on March 3, 2026, for the Texas primary elections, an important step in choosing the state’s next leaders. During the primary, voters will decide which candidates from the Democratic Party and the Republican Party will move on to the general election in November.

Texas is an open-primary state, which means voters can choose which party’s primary they want to vote in. However, voters may only vote in one party’s primary, not both. Early voting begins February 17.

If no candidate earns more than half of the votes, the top two candidates will face each other in a runoff election on May 26.

Major Statewide Races

Several important statewide offices are on the ballot this year.

Governor

The governor is the top leader of Texas and helps guide the state during emergencies, signs laws, and appoints officials.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a fourth term and faces several challengers in his party’s primary.

is seeking a fourth term and faces several challengers in his party’s primary. On the Democratic side, candidates include State Rep. Gina Hinojosa.

Lieutenant Governor

The lieutenant governor runs the Texas Senate and has strong influence over which laws are debated.

Republican Dan Patrick is running for another term.

is running for another term. Democratic candidates include State Rep. Vikki Goodwin.

Attorney General

The attorney general is Texas’ top lawyer and represents the state in court.

Since current Attorney General Ken Paxton is running for U.S. Senate, several Republicans are competing to replace him, including U.S. Rep. Chip Roy , State Sen. Mayes Middleton , and State Sen. Joan Huffman .

is running for U.S. Senate, several Republicans are competing to replace him, including , , and . State Sen. Nathan Johnson is among the Democratic candidates.

Comptroller

The comptroller manages Texas’ finances and helps decide how much money the state can spend.

Kelly Hancock , the current acting comptroller, is running in the Republican primary, along with Christi Craddick and Don Huffines .

, the current acting comptroller, is running in the Republican primary, along with and . State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt is running in the Democratic primary.

National Offices

U.S. Senate

U.S. senators help pass national laws and approve judges.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn is running for a fifth term and faces challengers including Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt .

is running for a fifth term and faces challengers including and . Democratic candidates include U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and State Rep. James Talarico.

U.S. House of Representatives

Texas has 38 congressional seats, and all are up for election. New district maps have changed some races, leading to crowded primaries in several areas.

Courts, Education, and the Legislature

Texas Supreme Court and Texas Court of Criminal Appeals seats are also on the ballot. These courts decide major legal cases in the state.

and seats are also on the ballot. These courts decide major legal cases in the state. Voters will choose members of the State Board of Education , which helps decide what students learn in Texas schools.

, which helps decide what students learn in Texas schools. Several seats in the Texas Senate and all 150 seats in the Texas House are up for election. Lawmakers help pass laws and create the state budget.

Why It Matters

Primary elections help decide who voters will choose from in November. Even though the primary is just the first step, it plays a big role in shaping Texas’ future leadership.

Learn more about the candidates at Texas Tribune and make a plan to vote!

