Fans Criticize Kim K After North West Debuts Bridge Piercing, Black Grills & 106-Carat Pendant In Tween TikTok Videos

North West is once again at the center of online conversation, this time for a bold new look that has fans and critics sounding off across social media about her mom, Kim K’s, parenting.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sparked buzz over the weekend after appearing in a series of TikTok videos posted on Jan. 3. The clips were shared on the joint “Kim and North” TikTok account she shares with her mom, where North could be seen debuting a vibrant blue wig and what appeared to be a bridge piercing across her nose.

In the videos, North and a friend danced and lip-synced to various songs while wearing several silver, ball-shaped facial piercings. The coordinated look quickly caught viewers’ attention, especially the bridge piercing, a horizontal piercing across the nose, which is likely faux. North has previously experimented with temporary face piercings and tattoos as part of her evolving personal style, sometimes drawing backlash online, PEOPLE noted. Notably, in December, the youngster popped up on TikTok with a faux septum piercing.

The almost-teenager, who is the eldest of Kardashian’s four children with ex Kanye West, 48, also showed off a new dental accessory. In the clips, North appeared to be wearing black grills, following her recent reveal of sparkly, pointed grills she shared on social media during Christmas.

Fashion-wise, North leaned fully into statement styling. Alongside the piercings and wig, she wore one of her most talked-about Christmas gifts: a 106-carat diamond skull pendant gifted by her mother. PEOPLE reports that the piece designed by Alex Moss includes a spike necklace chain adorned with a cartoon skull pendant with “North” engraved on the back.

The dramatic piece was paired with an oversized Balenciaga jersey, a pleated mini skirt, tights, fuzzy boots, spiky cuff bracelets, and a black shoulder bag. The metallic accessories tied seamlessly into the edgy facial jewelry, creating a look that felt both playful and intentional.

Adding fuel to the viral moment, Kardashian left the comments section open on several of the TikTok videos, something she rarely does. The decision quickly sent the internet into a frenzy, with thousands weighing in on North’s appearance, confidence, and future.

Social media reacts to North West’s new look and piercing.

“I just know Kanye’s stressing rn,” one TikTok user penned.

Another commented, “I can see her making her own music in the future.”

A third wrote simply, “Cooler than me and I’m 18.”

Others speculated about the comments being enabled without Kim Kardashian’s approval. “North turning on the comments without Mama Kim knowing.”

Criticism surfaced as well, particularly on Instagram, where some users questioned North’s maturity and her parents’ influence.

“This is when your mom is your friend and not your mother,” one commenter wrote.

“She looks more like she’s in her 30s. Why can’t kids just be kids like back in the day?” another added.

Interestingly, as mixed reactions over North West’s look grew online, the teen’s newly launched Instagram account, which debuted Dec. 20, was deleted amid the attention. Page Six confirmed the profile “wasn’t available” or “may have been removed” when searched. It remains unclear whether North or her parents shut down the account, or if Instagram removed it.

What do you think is going on with North West’s social media presence? Thoughts?

