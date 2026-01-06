Source: Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

A little more than three years ago, Marvel announced that the new Candyman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, would be joining their ever-growing superhero family as their new Wonder Man. And now it’s finally coming to fruition as Marvel Studios has just released its first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series.

Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular character, the trailer for the series follows Simon (Wonder Man) as he struggles to find his footing as an up-and-coming Hollywood actor. At a time when superheroes are known to roam the world, Simon finds himself hiding his super abilities while attempting to get cast in a major Hollywood film about superheroes. Under the tutelage of the man once known as the fake Mandarin in Iron Man 3 (Ben Kingsley), Simon seemingly struggles to balance both his professional ambitions and super-powered secret as this comedic trailer progresses.

While the trailer didn’t showcase who the antagonist would be for Wonder Man in the series, rumors have been circulating that the honor would go to The Grim Reaper, who is actually Simon’s brother in the comic books. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if that rumor proves true.

Check out the first teaser trailer for Marvel’s Wonder Man below, and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when it premieres on Disney+ on Jan. 27.

Marvel Drops 1st Trailer For ‘Wonder Man’ Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was originally published on hiphopwired.com