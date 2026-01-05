Angel Reese Wore Baby Phat & Barbie Pink – And We Are Obsessed

Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

Angel Reese rocked Barbie pink courtside over the weekend and immediately delivered one of her most talked-about style moments to date. The WNBA star was spotted at a Chicago Bulls January 3 game wearing a head-to-toe pink look that blended throwback glamour with a modern edge.

With one look, Angel lived up to her nickname, “the Bayou Barbie,” and fans couldn’t stop talking about it. From the Baby Phat top to the custom crocodile-and-pink-fur jacket, the outfit was playful and polished. It tapped into fashion nostalgia, resonating with Black girls who grew up watching hip-hop shape street style—and who loved dressing up their Barbie dolls.

Angel Reese Gives Cute, Playful, And Nostalgic In Baby Phat And Barbie Pink

The look featured a pink Baby Phat top with the old-school rhinestone logo, which gave us all the feels. For many of us, Baby Phat represents an era of hip hop fashion we’ll never forget. Several of our favorite it girl singers, actresses, and influencers wore the brand in the early 2000s. Growing up, Baby Phat was for the girls who wanted to look good.

Angel paired the look with a coordinating pink mini skirt, finished with silver chain details that added shine.

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Another coordinate that had the fashion girls gagging, was a custom crocodile leather jacket by Danielle’s Leather. The celebrity favorite outerwear brand helped Angel complete her Barbiecore look with a cropped coat featuring plush pink fur at the collar and cuffs. It was giving drama and in-your-face luxury.

Angel’s beauty look was just as flawless. The Victoria’s Secret model wore her hair in thick, voluminous black curls with soft waves, paired with bold eyeliner, pink eyeshadow, and glossy pink lips.

Styled by Matthew and Reginald Reisman and Sankara Xasha Ture, the moment reinforced why Angel continues to be that girl. She’s a fashion girl’s fashion girl – and loves to put it on.

Angel Reese Wore Baby Phat & Barbie Pink – And We Are Obsessed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com