Tiger Woods Turns 50, Becomes Eligible for PGA Tour Champions

Tiger Woods turned 50 on Monday, making him officially eligible for the PGA Tour Champions.

Published on December 30, 2025
Tiger Woods hit a milestone birthday on Monday. The golf icon turned 50 years old, making him eligible for the PGA Tour Champions.

The senior tour features professional golfers aged 50 and older. Woods has not announced plans to compete, and his competitive future remains uncertain as he continues managing injuries.

Woods has played a limited schedule in recent years. A serious car crash in 2021 caused major leg injuries, while ongoing back issues have also restricted his play. He has mostly appeared in select major championships and events.

Throughout its history, the PGA Tour Champions has extended many legendary careers. Stars like Bernhard Langer and Phil Mickelson found renewed success on the tour. The format accommodates older players with shorter courses and fewer rounds.

Woods has previously shared mixed feelings about joining the senior circuit. The prevailing thought seems to be that he believes he can still compete at the highest level. Eligibility alone adds intrigue for fans, tournament organizers, and sports personalities.

Even without a commitment, Woods draws massive attention, and golf fans will watch closely for any signs of his next move.

Tiger Woods is Allegedly Dating Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex-Wife

Kultida Woods, Mother of Tiger Woods, Dead at 80

Tiger Woods Goes All In With TaylorMade Golf, Announces New Lifestyle Brand Sun Day Red

Tiger Woods Turns 50, Becomes Eligible for PGA Tour Champions was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

You May Also Like

