It started as a welfare check that went wrong. When officers went inside the home, they found the husband and wife dead; they also found the adult son in the house, armed with a long gun, when shots were fired. Mikenney police say a relative who lives out of state hadn’t heard from the couple in several days and called in a welfare check the previous night. Police say officers came but didn’t find any suspicious reasoning to prompt them to go inside. That same relative called again in the morning. Once the officers arrived, they forced entry into the home through the back door.

Police say right as they walked in, they found Leonard Frank Regan and his wife, Jackie Regan, dead in the living room frank regan is the former city manager of mikkeny about 10 years ago as officers continued to check the residence they found 34 year old bryce regan the couples son inside a bed room with a long gun, officers gave him several commands to put down the gun but he didnt, thats when police say officers shot him hitting him multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. As of now, his condition is unknown.

Neighbors who live here say they heard the gunshots early this morning. The couple had lived here for years.” Very shocking, it’s always something you never expect in your own neighborhood, I wish I knew the family, I wish I knew a little bit of what had taken place to give more answers,” says McKinney police. Right now, they are trying to figure out how and when exactly the couple died.

This is an ongoing investigation

