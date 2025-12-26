Listen Live
Close
News

'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee Passes Away at 35

‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee Passes Away at 35

Published on December 26, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power Plays & Cocktails: A Big Brother Watch Party
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Mickey Lee, a standout contestant from Big Brother Season 27, has died at age 35, her family confirmed on Instagram. Lee first captured fans’ attention on the CBS reality series earlier in 2025 with her bold personality, creative gameplay and memorable moments inside the Big Brother house. A Jacksonville, Florida native and Atlanta event curator, she lasted deep into the season before her eviction, earning a loyal following among viewers and fellow houseguests alike.

Earlier in December, Lee suffered a severe health crisis after contracting the flu, which complicated rapidly into a series of cardiac arrests that left her hospitalized in an intensive care unit. News outlets had reported that she was in critical but stable condition as doctors fought to stabilize her, and friends and fans rallied around a GoFundMe campaign to help with escalating medical costs and ongoing care.

Related Stories

In the family’s statement shared on Lee’s official Instagram, her loved ones said their hearts are heavy as they confirmed her passing and thanked supporters for their messages of love and prayers. They asked for privacy in this extremely difficult time and expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of kindness her community showed during her illness. The announcement marked an outpouring of tributes from Big Brother fans and reality TV peers remembering Lee’s vibrant spirit and the mark she left on the show’s community.

SEE ALSO

‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee Passes Away at 35 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

GQ Bowl

Who Is J Mulan?: The Baddie Drake Slid $10K To In Houston

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Awkwardly Announces A New Album On The Way

Hip-Hop Wired
Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close