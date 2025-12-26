LHHATL: Mendeecees Harris Claims He Split From Yandy Smith ‘Over A Year’ Ago, Claims They Were Never Legally Married

Mendeecees and Yandy were never legally married despite exchanging vows on TV.

Mendeecees says they've been separated for over a year now.

Tamar Braxton denies rumors of a relationship with Mendeecees.

A longtime couple from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has called it quits.

Earlier this week, Mendeecees Harris sat down for an interview on Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover.

During their conversation, the LHHATL star cleared up some misconceptions about his longtime relationship with Yandy Smith, revealing that they were never legally married, despite years of public perception and a wedding special. Harris also said that their relationship is officially over.

According to Mendeecees, while fans watched him and Yandy exchange vows on television, the marriage was never legally binding. That reveal led to the reality star confirming that the relationship has since come to an end.

“We not together. We was never legally married, so [we’re not getting divorce],” he said during the interview.

Mendeecees and Yandy’s relationship was a central storyline throughout multiple seasons of the Love & Hip Hop franchise. Having been together for nearly two decades, fans got a front-row seat to their on-screen wedding, Mendeecees’ past legal issues, and their issues as a longtime couple.

When asked if the marriage viewers saw was “for TV,” he replied:

“Listen, no. I didn’t do it for TV. It was Yandy’s idea,” he began. “In the beginning, I was going through legal battles with courts and fines, and she said, “Let’s not sign the papers.” I was like, all right, cool. Then it kind of just stayed that way. Then we got married again, and we still didn’t sign.” Mendeecees continued, “If I look back now and see what people go through with divorce, assets, all that, we don’t got to go through none of that. You know what I’m saying? It kind of worked out.”

Mendeecees did not go into detail about what led to the breakup, but he did say that they’ve been separated for a while now.

“I’ve known Yandy for like 20 years. Right now, we’ve probably been split up for over a year,” he said.

News of their split comes shortly after Tamar Braxton was accused of creeping with Mendeecees, which the singer denied.

The songstress, 48, released a statement Tuesday, Dec. 2, denying blogger Funky Dineva’s allegations that she was having an affair with him, the night she “woke up in a pool of blood.”

After noting that she worked on her Heartbreak Retrograde EP throughout the summer and was especially proud of its release, Tamar slammed allegations that the acting she did in her accompanying short film was an actual look at her love life, calling the allegations “hurtful and completely untrue.”

“Let me be clear: this is a lie,” she wrote. “It’s sad that the moment you achieve something meaningful, some people choose to respond with gossip and sensationalism. These rumors don’t just touch me—they touch our families, our kids, and our loved ones, the people who never asked to be dragged into nonsense. I had hoped by now we’d see better from those who claim to report responsibly and love our people.”

She ended by noting that her legal team is now handling the matter.

“As for me, I’m staying focused on what I love: creating, storytelling, and making music and films that matter.”

Yandy Smith confirmed to BOSSIP in 2017 that while her marriage to Mendeecees was not legally binding, she was planning on officially tying the knot with him.

“We have definitely decided to go ahead and do the paperwork and all that stuff, not that I was so concerned or cared about that stuff, but it meant a lot to him,” Yandy told BOSSIP. “So it was only right.”



The couple also had an official vow renewal in Dubai in 2017.

What do YOU think about this bombshell Yandy and Mendeecees news?

