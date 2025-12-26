Young Buck Calls Cap On Fat Joe’s Fight Story With Diss Track

Yet another wild Fat Joe story has been refuted. Young Buck denies he was ever attacked by Joe, responding with a new diss track.

As per HipHopDX, the Joe And Jada show has gone viral, again. During a recent episode, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda paid a visit and discussed former beefs with Terror Squad and the LOX. As the four MCs reminisced, Fat Joe took the opportunity to speak on an alleged incident that took place two decades prior. “I caught Young Buck during that time. He got two-piece legended. That n***a tried to front on me,” Fat Joe said. The “Lean Back” MC claims he was at a concert and Buck called him out from the second floor of the venue.

“I look up and it’s Young Buck. I got a water bottle in my hand. ‘F*** outta here!’ I throw the water bottle at [him]. I said, ‘Come down, pu***!’ I’m going crazy. I just black out. So I’m waiting for the n***a to come down the staircase. He had a bunch of Chicago dudes with him too,” he added. Long story short, Fat Joe alleges he sucker punched Buck when he came downstairs all the while being surrounded by police.

As expected, the story quickly landed on Young Buck’s radar prompting him to respond with a diss song aptly titled “CAPpuccino.” The Nashville native not only denied being attacked but also fired personal shots at Joe. “No hands was put on nobody, even though I attempted / I don’t know if it’s just you, Fat Joe, or the Ozempic / But speak facts when you say my name, this ain’t the Rucker Park, I don’t play them type of games,” he raps.

Young Buck’s former DJ Don Juan also denied any altercation between the two rappers occurred. You can see his version of the events below.