Lifestyle

Stores Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Published on December 22, 2025
Closed Sign
Source: Graphic via Canva / Radio One

Many grocery stores and other major retailers will be closed on Christmas Day, which includes reduced hours on Christmas Eve.

However, there will be several major stores that may have what’s needed for any last-minute holiday shoppers to put the finishing touches together for Christmas dinner or one last gift for under the tree.

What’s Closed on Christmas Day?

Many of the stores will have reduced hours on Christmas Eve, so make sure to check with your local stores for hours of operation. Some locations may be closed on Christmas Eve.

  • Ace Hardware
  • ALDI
  • Banana Republic
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Boot Barn
  • Burlington
  • Costco
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree
  • Family Dollar
  • Food Lion
  • Gap
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • IKEA
  • JCPenny
  • Jewel-Osco
  • Kroger
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshall’s
  • Meijer
  • Nordstrom
  • Office Depot
  • OfficeMax
  • Old Navy
  • Patagonia
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Publix
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sephora
  • Sprouts Farmer’s Market
  • Staples
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx
  • Tractor Supply
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods

What’s Open on Christmas Eve AND Christmas Day?

Here’s what stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

7-Eleven

On Monday you have a chance to get a free Slurpee
Source: Getty Images

Most 7-Eleven stores are expected to be open for Christmas. Check your local locations for specific hours.

99 Ranch Market

Most locations will be open with reduced hours between 10AM and 6PM.

Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee's
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Buc-ee’s is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Circle K

Circle K will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but hours may vary based on location.

CVS

Boston Area Continues Covid-19 Testing At Sites Around City
Source: Getty Images

CVS is expected to be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but hours will likely be reduced.

Exxon

Many locations will be open 24 hours.

Fiesta Mart

US-POLITICS-VOTE
Source: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / Getty

A few locations will be open, with store hours potentially being from 7AM to 6PM.

Food Town

Most locations will be open with reduced hours.

H Mart

Select locations are expected to remain open with reduced hours between 10AM and 6PM.

La Michoacana Meat Market

Houston Chronicle
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Most locations will be closed, but some locations will be open with store hours between 7AM to 5PM.

Randalls

Most locations will be open on Christmas Day, with reduced store hours between 8AM and 6PM.

Safeway

Most locations will be closed, but some locations will be open with reduced hours. Check with your local store for hours.

Shell

Shell Gasoline
Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

Locations are independently owned, so some locations may be open, but hours may vary.

Starbucks

Many locations will be open, but check local stores for hours.

Walgreens

Most stores will be open between 9AM and 5PM on Christmas Day. Expect 24-hour stores to remain open.

Stores Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on 93qcountry.com

