Stores Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
Many grocery stores and other major retailers will be closed on Christmas Day, which includes reduced hours on Christmas Eve.
However, there will be several major stores that may have what’s needed for any last-minute holiday shoppers to put the finishing touches together for Christmas dinner or one last gift for under the tree.
What’s Closed on Christmas Day?
Many of the stores will have reduced hours on Christmas Eve, so make sure to check with your local stores for hours of operation. Some locations may be closed on Christmas Eve.
- Ace Hardware
- ALDI
- Banana Republic
- Bath & Body Works
- Boot Barn
- Burlington
- Costco
- Cracker Barrel
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Food Lion
- Gap
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- IKEA
- JCPenny
- Jewel-Osco
- Kroger
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshall’s
- Meijer
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot
- OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Sephora
- Sprouts Farmer’s Market
- Staples
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
What’s Open on Christmas Eve AND Christmas Day?
Here’s what stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:
7-Eleven
Most 7-Eleven stores are expected to be open for Christmas. Check your local locations for specific hours.
99 Ranch Market
Most locations will be open with reduced hours between 10AM and 6PM.
Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee’s is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Circle K
Circle K will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but hours may vary based on location.
CVS
CVS is expected to be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but hours will likely be reduced.
Exxon
Many locations will be open 24 hours.
Fiesta Mart
A few locations will be open, with store hours potentially being from 7AM to 6PM.
Food Town
Most locations will be open with reduced hours.
H Mart
Select locations are expected to remain open with reduced hours between 10AM and 6PM.
La Michoacana Meat Market
Most locations will be closed, but some locations will be open with store hours between 7AM to 5PM.
Randalls
Most locations will be open on Christmas Day, with reduced store hours between 8AM and 6PM.
Safeway
Most locations will be closed, but some locations will be open with reduced hours. Check with your local store for hours.
Shell
Locations are independently owned, so some locations may be open, but hours may vary.
Starbucks
Many locations will be open, but check local stores for hours.
Walgreens
Most stores will be open between 9AM and 5PM on Christmas Day. Expect 24-hour stores to remain open.
