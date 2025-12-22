Stores Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Source: Graphic via Canva / Radio One Many grocery stores and other major retailers will be closed on Christmas Day, which includes reduced hours on Christmas Eve. However, there will be several major stores that may have what’s needed for any last-minute holiday shoppers to put the finishing touches together for Christmas dinner or one last gift for under the tree.

What’s Closed on Christmas Day? Many of the stores will have reduced hours on Christmas Eve, so make sure to check with your local stores for hours of operation. Some locations may be closed on Christmas Eve. Ace Hardware

ALDI

Banana Republic

Bath & Body Works

Boot Barn

Burlington

Costco

Cracker Barrel

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Food Lion

Gap

Home Depot

HomeGoods

IKEA

JCPenny

Jewel-Osco

Kroger

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshall’s

Meijer

Nordstrom

Office Depot

OfficeMax

Old Navy

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Publix

Sam’s Club

Sephora

Sprouts Farmer’s Market

Staples

Target

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Whole Foods

What’s Open on Christmas Eve AND Christmas Day? Here’s what stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

7-Eleven Source: Getty Images Most 7-Eleven stores are expected to be open for Christmas. Check your local locations for specific hours.

99 Ranch Market Most locations will be open with reduced hours between 10AM and 6PM.

Buc-ee’s Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty Buc-ee’s is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Circle K Circle K will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but hours may vary based on location.

CVS Source: Getty Images CVS is expected to be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but hours will likely be reduced.

Exxon Many locations will be open 24 hours.

Fiesta Mart Source: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / Getty A few locations will be open, with store hours potentially being from 7AM to 6PM.

Food Town Most locations will be open with reduced hours.

H Mart Select locations are expected to remain open with reduced hours between 10AM and 6PM.

La Michoacana Meat Market Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty Most locations will be closed, but some locations will be open with store hours between 7AM to 5PM.

Randalls Most locations will be open on Christmas Day, with reduced store hours between 8AM and 6PM.

Safeway Most locations will be closed, but some locations will be open with reduced hours. Check with your local store for hours.

Shell Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty Locations are independently owned, so some locations may be open, but hours may vary.

Starbucks Many locations will be open, but check local stores for hours.