Don’t Miss Zay & Ron’s Highly Anticipated Charity Jam

Zay & Ron’s Charity Jam Brings the City Together for Kids With Special Needs

Dallas isn’t just turning up — it’s turning purpose into power.

On December 18, Zay & Ron’s Charity Jam takes over Club Dada in Deep Ellum from 8 PM to midnight, blending music, culture, and community in support of children with special needs. What started as a night of entertainment has evolved into something bigger — a statement about using influence to make real impact.

Hosted by Hollywood Zay and Papa Ron, the event brings together a lineup packed with familiar names and hometown energy, including Tay Money, Six3, iAmFat Pimp, Yung Nation, Lil Ronny MothaF, Forest Lane God, and many more. Each artist brings their own sound, but they’re all pulling in the same direction — toward a cause that matters.

“This isn’t just about a show,” Zay shared. “It’s about showing up for families and kids who deserve to feel seen, supported, and celebrated.”

That mission is personal. Zay, a longtime radio personality and creative force in the Dallas market, has consistently used his platform to spotlight underserved communities. Teaming up with Papa Ron, known for his authenticity and deep ties to the culture, the Charity Jam reflects the same values they bring to the airwaves — unity, accountability, and heart.

The venue choice says just as much as the lineup. Club Dada, a staple in Dallas’ live-music history, provides the perfect backdrop for a night that blends legacy with forward motion. Doors open early, and attendees are encouraged to arrive on time to catch the full experience.

Beyond the performances, the Charity Jam stands as a reminder that hip-hop has always been about more than records and charts. At its best, it’s about community — using the mic, the stage, and the moment to uplift those who need it most.

Zay & Ron’s Charity Jam isn’t just another date on the calendar. It’s proof that when the culture comes together with intention, the impact lasts far beyond the music.

December 18. Club Dada. Deep Ellum. Pull up for the vibe — stay for the cause.