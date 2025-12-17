Two Plano ISD Girls Hit By A Truck While Walking to School

Source: Nickbeer / Getty

On December 12th, around 7:30 am, a crash happened involving 2 12 year old Plano ISD students in the 4100 block of Horizon North Parkway. A truck hit the two kids, and the driver remained at the scene as both children were taken to the hospital. As of Monday, no charges have been announced, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

According to the mother of Ziyah Sawyer, who is one of the girls who got hit suffered multiple serious injuries. Fractures to her arm and leg, a concussion, and a severe spleen injury that required a blood transfusion and intensive care monitoring

The second girl, identified as Elizah, who is Ziyah’s friend, was also injured; she suffered multiple fractures in the hip and shoulder and a spleen injury. Both girls have been required to have surgery.

Ziyah’s mom, Leviticus Garner, says, “They were walking across the street,” Garner said. “They looked both ways, holding hands together,” she added. Both girls were thrown from where they were hit. She thanks God that they are still alive.

Garner said her daughter Ziyah doesn’t remember leaving for school that morning or the crash. She says, “My daughter doesn’t remember anything. She doesn’t remember leaving home or going to school. She doesn’t remember the accident.”

However, Ziyah’s friend Elizah says she only remembers moments before the impact.

Police have not provided Ms. Garner with any details of what led up to the crash. She says that uncertainty has been the most difficult over the past few days.

She says, “We just want to know what happened. “Why did it happen? Why didn’t you stop in enough time not to hit them?”

Garner says his 16-year-old son witnessed his sister lying in the street after being hit, which added another layer of trauma for their family.

The timing of this incident could not be any worse, with Christmas around the corner, on top of a new mountain of medical bills. Both of the girls’ families have begun raising money to help cover the cost of hospital bills and Christmas gifts for the girls.

Here’s how you can support:

Donate to help Ziyah

Donate to help Elizah