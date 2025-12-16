When Wrestling Finally Made Room for Us

Source: Netflix / Netflix

I can say this with my chest: I grew up getting teased for loving wrestling; especially as a Black kid on the Eastside of Fort Worth. It was always “that fake stuff,” like wrestling wasn’t real culture, real storytelling, or real athleticism. But while folks were laughing, I was locked in — learning characters, finishes, promos, and ring psychology before I even knew what those words meant. And the funny part? The same people who joked back then are tuned in now. But me? I never left.







The Wrestlers Who Made Me Feel Seen





Growing up, my favorite wrestlers weren’t just the biggest names — they were the ones who looked like me. 2 Cold Scorpio, later known in WWE as Flash Funk, was different. The athleticism, the swagger, the way he moved in the ring — it felt fresh. Then came Harlem Heat — Booker T and Stevie Ray — two brothers from Houston who looked like they could walk right out of the hood and right into the ring. They didn’t need to be flashy — they were real, dominant, and unapologetically Black. And then there was ECW’s New Jack — controversial, chaotic, and raw. Love him or hate him, New Jack represented something different. He wasn’t polished or safe to work with, but he was real, and ECW let him be exactly that. Those were the wrestlers who let me know wrestling was for us — even when the industry didn’t always act like it was.

The Struggle Black Wrestlers Faced



Let’s be real – for a long time, Black wrestlers were truly boxed in. The likes of Koko B. Ware, JunkYard Dog, Tony Atlas, Rocky Johnson (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s dad), Kamala, and Bad News Brown saw this in real time. They all were either: a tag team guy, the muscle, the comic relief, or stuck in a gimmick that didn’t connect with our people nor aged well. World titles were rare, main events were limited, and creative freedom? Almost nonexistent. Black wrestlers had to work twice as hard to get half the respect — and even then, their stories were often cut short. That’s why moments like when Ron Simmons, Booker T or even Kofi Kingston, finally becoming a world champion mattered. That’s why fans held onto those victories like trophies of their own.



Ron Simmons: The Blueprint



Before all of today’s success stories, there was Ron Simmons. Ron Simmons became the first Black World Champion in major professional wrestling, and that moment still matters more than people want to admit. That win wasn’t just about a belt — it was about breaking a ceiling that had been sitting there way too long. When Simmons went to WWE and helped form the Nation of Domination, that was bigger than a storyline. That faction became a springboard — not just for Simmons, but for Mark Henry, D’Lo Brown, The Godfather, and yes, The Rock. Without the Nation, there’s no clear runway for some of the biggest Black stars wrestling has ever seen. That group walked so the rest could run.







Kofi Kingston and the Moment They Couldn’t Deny

Then came Kofi Kingston. KofiMania wasn’t something WWE carefully planned — it was something the fans forced. Week after week, the crowd refused to let Kofi be overlooked. What started as a fill-in opportunity turned into a full-blown movement. When Kofi won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, it hit different. Standing in the ring with his family, tears in his eyes, holding the top title in the company — that moment meant more than a championship. It was proof that Black wrestlers didn’t have to be exceptions or placeholders. They could be the face of the company. KofiMania was validation for a lot of us who grew up thinking that belt wasn’t meant for people who looked like us.







Today’s WWE Feels Different — And That Matters





Fast forward to now, and the landscape has changed. Bianca Belair isn’t just a champion — she’s the standard. Strength, athleticism, beauty, and confidence all rolled into one. She doesn’t shrink herself for anyone. Montez Ford has charisma that can’t be taught. Every time he hits the ring, it feels like he’s one moment away from superstardom. Jade Cargill looks like a walking action figure in the best way possible — dominant, powerful, and presented like a big deal because she is one. You’ve got Bobby Lashley, The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods), Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, Naomi, Sasha Banks/Mercedes Moné, and young talent like Je’Von Evans showing that this isn’t a phase — it’s a pipeline. Black wrestlers aren’t side stories anymore. They are the story.









Why This Era Hits Different for Me



This moment feels personal because I remember when we didn’t get these moments. I remember hoping. Waiting. Arguing with friends about why this wrestler deserved more. And now? I see kids watching who don’t have to hope as hard. Being a Black wrestling fan finally feels validated — not because wrestling became cool, but because the industry finally started recognizing who’s been supporting it all along. We were always here and now the spotlight finally reflects that. And as a Black wrestling fan who stayed locked in the whole time — this moment feels earned.







