John Cena Vs Gunther: Final Match Leaves Bad Taste In The WWE Universe

WASHINGTON DC – The hero always comes out on top right? Millions worldwide thought that would be case over one year ago when the Farewell Tour was originally announced. When John Cena stepped into the ring for the final time last Saturday night at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, the moment felt bigger than wrestling. This was the end of a run that spanned generations — from the Ruthless Aggression era to today’s global WWE machine. Whether you loved him, hated him, or grew to respect him later, Cena is one of the most important figures the sport has ever seen.



A 17-time world champion, a WWE Grand Slam champion, and the man who many consider the G.O.A.T. (not me, although I have a TON of respect for John and what he’s done for the business) Cena wasn’t just a main-eventer — he was the face of WWE for well over a decade. Catchphrases like Hustle Loyalty Respect became slogans, while at some point we all screamed to the opps “You can’t see me.” His iconic entrance music became an anthem, and “Never Give Up” became a mantra for kids, families, and fans who saw more than just a wrestler. Cena crossed over into movies, television, charity work, and pop culture, all while remaining tied to the ring that made him. That’s what made Saturday feel like it was supposed to be special.





The Match: Cena vs Gunther



Cena’s final opponent was Gunther, the dominant “Ring General” who represents WWE’s present and future. From a storytelling standpoint, it made sense — the old guard passing the torch to a new era built on brutality, discipline, and realism. The atmosphere was electric as the capacity crowd knew this was it. Every move felt like it mattered… until the finish. We all knew what was coming as Gunther brutalized Cena in typical his heel fashion; then the moment of truth. Gunther locks in his patented sleeper hold that has won him championship gold in the past and Cena escapes onlyto catch a flurry of elbows to the face and neck. Gunther quickly reapplied the sleeper — and with a sly smile, Cena quickly tapped out. No dramatic heroics..no extended struggle. No last-stand moment where Cena fights through pain with every ounce of will he has left. Just an awkward smile and three quick taps.





Why the Finish Didn’t Land



For casual fans, tapping out may not seem like a big deal. But in wrestling, “selling” your opponent’s offense is everything. Selling is the art of making pain, damage, and struggle feel real — the grimace, the shaking legs, the slow fade before the hero either escapes or passes out. It’s what turns a match into a story. That’s where the issue lies. Cena didn’t sell the hold before conceding the match. There was no prolonged fading alluding to passing out, no desperate reach for the ropes, no sense that this was the absolute end of the road. It felt less like a warrior being defeated and more like someone saying, “Alright, let’s get to the tribute.”



For a man whose entire brand was Never Give Up, tapping out while smiling without resistance felt off and didn’t feel like Big Match John at all — not just to hardcore fans, but to anyone who’s followed Cena’s career.





The Backlash — And Who Deserves It





The crowd reaction was immediate. Boos rained down. Social media erupted and some fans blamed Triple H while others blamed the creative team and writers. But honestly? This one lands at Cena’s feet. It has been well documented that Cena had the most creative control over his Farewell Tour than any other WWE staffer of executive. Creative can outline an ending — but the performer brings it to life. Cena has sold far worse situations with far more emotion throughout his career. The choice not to fight, not to struggle, not to sell that moment made the ending feel rushed and anticlimactic. That smile made it no better. It was Cena’s last act of defiance in a moment that he fully cultivated. After all, it was John’s idea to frame his retirement with this grand tour in which he choose to go out putting many other talents over. This wasn’t about losing… Wrerstling fans can accept Cena losing and many expected. It was about how he lost.





A Legend, Even If the Ending Missed





None of this erases John Cena’s legacy. He’s still an all-time great that graces a many of fan’s Mount Rushmore with the likes of Stone Cold, The Undertaker, The Rock and the Immortal Hulk Hogan (we will talk about Hogan on another day LOL). Cena’s the man who carried an industry for two-plus decades while defining what WWE became in the modern era. But fair or not, legacies are remembered by their final chapters — and this one didn’t feel like the epic conclusion fans expected. It felt like a curtain call that came a scene too early. Cena deserved a finish that matched his career. And the fans deserved to feel that “Never Give Up” one last time.







Written by JuugMasterJay

Catch me inside The Red Room, Saturdays 7 PM on 97.9 The Beat

IG: @JuugMasterJay

