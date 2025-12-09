Erica Banks Arrested in Brookhaven
- Erica Banks arrested for possession with intent to distribute controlled substance during traffic stop.
- This is her second high-profile arrest in 2025, following a gun charge at Atlanta airport.
- Prosecutors and police yet to provide full details; Banks' response also awaited.
What We Know
Rapper Erica Banks (real name Erica Scharmane Breaux) was arrested during a traffic stop in Brookhaven, Georgia, on December 8, 2025. According to booking records, she was charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute. She was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and later released. [CBS News]
What happened
Brookhaven police pulled over a vehicle on Buford Highway. During the stop, officers say they found a controlled substance and arrested Breaux, who performs as Erica Banks. Local booking records list the charge as possession with intent to distribute (Schedule I or II). Officials have not released additional details about the stop. [WSB-TV Channel 2 – Atlanta]
Short background
Erica Banks is a rapper from Dallas who has also appeared on the reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Earlier in 2025, she was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a stolen handgun was found in her carry-on. That case involved separate charges. [CBS News]
Charges and current status
- Charge listed: Possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute. [WSB-TV Channel 2 – Atlanta]
- Booking: She was booked into DeKalb County Jail and later released, according to local reports. [CBS News]
- No full police statement yet: Brookhaven police have not publicly released a detailed incident report as of initial reporting. Journalists have requested more information. [CBS News]
What we don’t yet know
- Exact details about how officers discovered the substance during the traffic stop.
- Whether prosecutors will file additional charges or whether existing charges will be changed.
- Any statement from Erica Banks or her legal team responding to this arrest (none published at first reporting). [CBS News]
Why people are watching
The arrest drew attention for a few reasons: Erica Banks is a public figure in music and reality TV; this is her second notable arrest in 2025; and charges of distribution are serious and can carry heavy penalties if convicted. Local and national outlets are following developments. [97.9 The Beat]
How to follow updates
If you want to stay informed, check these sources:
- Local news outlets: CBS Atlanta and WSB-TV have reported initial details and will update with more information. [CBS News]
- DeKalb County booking records: Public jail/booking logs can show arrest and release status.
- Brookhaven Police Department: Official statements or press releases will be posted by the department if they release further details.
- Statements from the artist or her representatives: Watch her official social channels or lawyer statements for a response.
Notes on reporting & fairness
Reporting often relies on booking records and police statements in early stages. Arrests are allegations — not convictions — and everyone is legally presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. This post will be updated as reliable new information or official statements become available. [CBS News]