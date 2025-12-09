Erica Banks Arrested in Brookhaven

What We Know Rapper Erica Banks (real name Erica Scharmane Breaux) was arrested during a traffic stop in Brookhaven, Georgia, on December 8, 2025. According to booking records, she was charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute. She was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and later released. [CBS News]

What happened Brookhaven police pulled over a vehicle on Buford Highway. During the stop, officers say they found a controlled substance and arrested Breaux, who performs as Erica Banks. Local booking records list the charge as possession with intent to distribute (Schedule I or II). Officials have not released additional details about the stop. [WSB-TV Channel 2 – Atlanta]

Short background Erica Banks is a rapper from Dallas who has also appeared on the reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Earlier in 2025, she was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a stolen handgun was found in her carry-on. That case involved separate charges. [CBS News]

Charges and current status Charge listed: Possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute. [WSB-TV Channel 2 – Atlanta]

Possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute. [WSB-TV Channel 2 – Atlanta] Booking: She was booked into DeKalb County Jail and later released, according to local reports. [CBS News]

She was booked into DeKalb County Jail and later released, according to local reports. [CBS News] Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. No full police statement yet: Brookhaven police have not publicly released a detailed incident report as of initial reporting. Journalists have requested more information. [CBS News]

What we don’t yet know Exact details about how officers discovered the substance during the traffic stop.

Whether prosecutors will file additional charges or whether existing charges will be changed.

Any statement from Erica Banks or her legal team responding to this arrest (none published at first reporting). [CBS News]

Why people are watching The arrest drew attention for a few reasons: Erica Banks is a public figure in music and reality TV; this is her second notable arrest in 2025; and charges of distribution are serious and can carry heavy penalties if convicted. Local and national outlets are following developments. [97.9 The Beat]

How to follow updates If you want to stay informed, check these sources: Local news outlets: CBS Atlanta and WSB-TV have reported initial details and will update with more information. [CBS News]

CBS Atlanta and WSB-TV have reported initial details and will update with more information. [CBS News] DeKalb County booking records: Public jail/booking logs can show arrest and release status.

Public jail/booking logs can show arrest and release status. Brookhaven Police Department: Official statements or press releases will be posted by the department if they release further details.

Official statements or press releases will be posted by the department if they release further details. Statements from the artist or her representatives: Watch her official social channels or lawyer statements for a response.

Notes on reporting & fairness Reporting often relies on booking records and police statements in early stages. Arrests are allegations — not convictions — and everyone is legally presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. This post will be updated as reliable new information or official statements become available. [CBS News]