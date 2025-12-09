Erica Banks Arrested Again

Source: Erica Banks / Erica Banks

Dallas rapper Erica Banks found herself back in headlines after getting arrested in DeKalb County during a late-night traffic stop in Brookhaven. Authorities say she was hit with a serious controlled-substance distribution charge, turning a routine stop into a major moment of drama.

This comes just months after her airport arrest, where police discovered a stolen handgun in her bag. That case was already raising eyebrows — but this new charge has the industry buzzing even louder.

Fans are torn: some say the rising star is living too fast, while others insist the system is trying to dim another young artist’s light. Either way, this latest situation could have a real impact on her momentum, deals, and public image.

For now, the Buss It rapper is facing some heavy legal smoke — and the whole hip-hop world is watching to see what happens next. 👀🔥