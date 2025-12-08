‘Racist & Proud’ Cinnabon KKKaren Fired Following Racist Rant Toward Somali Couple

Cinnabon employee terminated for directing racist comments at Somali couple

Incident sparked by Trump's recent remarks targeting Somali immigrants

Local leaders monitoring impact on Somali community amid discrimination concerns

In Wisconsin, a Cinnabon employee who was clearly a KKKaren was fired after an online video showed her directing racist comments toward a Somali couple.

A viral video shows the couple approaching the counter to buy food when the employee began making fun of the woman’s hijab before things escalated further.

The video shows the employee calling them the “N-word” and also stating that she was racist before making derogatory remarks, explicit gestures and extending both middle fingers toward the couple while they recorded.

The couple responded by calling the employee an idiot and a motherf***, telling her she was ruining her life and would be fired.

FOX 11 reports that the date of the video is unclear, but the clip has been circulating widely online.

Cinnabon Confirms Immediate Termination In Statement To FOX 11

Cinnabon issued an official statement on Saturday morning confirming that the employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner.

The attributed statement read:

“We are aware of the deeply troubling video involving a former employee at the independently owned and operated Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The individual seen in the video was immediately terminated by the franchise owner. Their actions and statements are completely unacceptable and in no way reflect the values of Cinnabon, our franchisees, or the welcoming environment we expect for every guest and team member. We take this situation seriously and remain committed to ensuring all guests are treated with dignity, respect, and kindness every time they visit one of our bakeries.”

FOX 11 notes that the bakery involved is independently owned and operated. The station also reports that its newsroom is attempting to contact the couple who recorded the video.

FOX 11 reports that the video began circulating in the days following new remarks made by former President Donald Trump about Somali immigrants. As previously reported, Trump made the comments during a recent public appearance where he called them “garbage” and said he wanted them out of America.

“The Somalians should be out of here. They have destroyed our country and all they do is complain, complain, complain.”

According to FOX 11, community groups and local leaders have been monitoring reactions to both the incident at the mall and Trump’s comments about Somali Americans. While the couple involved has not publicly commented, local advocates say they are continuing to track how these incidents affect Somali residents, particularly those who frequently experience discrimination or harassment.

