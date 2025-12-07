The Best Christmas Pop-Ups to Visit in Dallas This Season!

Source: Steve Prezant / Getty

You live in a city that doesn’t play about the holidays…It’s the Most Magical Time of the Year in Dallas

Dallas turns into a whole holiday playground this time of year, lights everywhere, themed bars, Christmas pop-ups, festive drinks, cozy vibes, and nonstop events across the city. If there’s ever a time to get out the house, grab your people, and make memories, this is it.

The holidays hit different when you’re surrounded by good energy, good food, and the people who make you feel at home.

Why Christmas Pop-Ups Are a Must This Season

Dallas doesn’t play when it comes to Christmas. Every year the city goes all out, and these pop-ups are the perfect way to:

Get in the holiday mood

Take cute pictures (hello Instagram!)

Try festive drinks

Enjoy Christmas music

Do something fun with friends, bae, or family

Escape the usual routine

Whether you’re into over-the-top decorations, holiday cocktails, themed food, gingerbread houses, there’s something for everyone.

Gather Your Friends & Family

This is the season for connection. Life gets busy, but December brings people together in a way nothing else does.

Call your girls. Call your cousins. Call your favorite person.

Pick a night, pick a pop-up, and make a little tradition out of it.

Here are 12 Christmas Pop ups across Dallas, TX you can visit:

Tipsy Elf– Bishop Arts Holly Jolly– The Operators Club (Downtown) Miracle at Hide– Lower Greenville Leela’s Holiday House– Lower Greenville Crush DTX– Oaklawn The Village’s Very Mary Village– North Dallas Blitzen’s Pop Up– Omni Dallas Virgin Hotel– Turtle Creek The Henry Holiday Lounge– Uptown Adolphus Winter Village– Downtown Chicken N Pickle– Grapevine Naughty or Nice Crawl– Downtown

Save this list for your next night out!