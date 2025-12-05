Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Netflix Acquires Warner Bros. In $82.7 Billion Deal

Netflix has announced its acquisition of Warner Bros. in a groundbreaking deal valued at $82.7 billion, including an equity value of $72.0 billion, according to Netflix.

This historic transaction, revealed on December 5, 2025, will unite two entertainment giants, combining Netflix’s global streaming dominance with Warner Bros.’ century-long legacy of storytelling.

The acquisition includes Warner Bros.’ film and television studios, as well as HBO and HBO Max, bringing iconic franchises like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and the DC Universe under Netflix’s umbrella.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos expressed excitement about the merger, stating:

“Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling.”

The deal is expected to close following the separation of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Global Networks division, Discovery Global, into a standalone company by Q3 2026.

Netflix plans to maintain Warner Bros.’ current operations while leveraging its extensive library to enhance its streaming offerings.

This move aims to provide consumers with more choices, expand opportunities for creators, and strengthen the entertainment industry.

Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters highlighted the strategic benefits, noting that the acquisition will expand U.S. production capacity and drive investment in original content.

The merger is also projected to generate $2-3 billion in annual cost savings within three years and boost shareholder value.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav emphasized the cultural significance of the merger, stating:

“By coming together with Netflix, we will ensure people everywhere will continue to enjoy the world’s most resonant stories for generations to come.”

This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in entertainment history, promising to reshape the industry and deliver unparalleled value to audiences worldwide.

The combined forces of Netflix and Warner Bros. are set to redefine the future of storytelling.

Netflix Acquires Warner Bros. In $82.7 Billion Deal was originally published on wibc.com