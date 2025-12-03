Ray J Crashes Out on Jay & Bey for Skipping Brandy Backstage

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ray J is in full big-brother meltdown mode, and the internet is eating it up.

During a recent Instagram rant, the “One Wish” singer sounded off on Beyoncé and Jay-Z after claiming the pair have attended Brandy & Monica: The Boy Is Mine tour multiple times — six or seven, by his count — without ever stopping by Brandy’s dressing room to say hello. According to Ray J, the Carters walk right past her room after the shows but still take the time to connect with Monica backstage.

Now, everybody knows Bey and Jay move like billionaires — low-key, private, in-and-out energy. They barely talk to anybody. But Ray J was not trying to hear it. In his mind, Brandy is putting in major work on this tour, and the respect should be mutual.

And he doubled down in the caption, typing in full caps like your uncle who just discovered Instagram:

“THIS IS COMING FROM THE HEART!! AND I LOVE MY FAMILY AND I LOVE JAY AND BEY!! BRANDY AND THE FAMILY DID NOT CO-SIGN THIS! SHE’S LOCKED IN ON MAKING EVERY SHOW GREAT! I’M PROB GONNA GET IN TROUBLE FOR THIS!! BUT I LOVE JAY Z AND BEY!!”

Basically, he’s saying: No beef, no smoke… but also, pull up on my sister.

Brandy hasn’t said a word — probably because she wants no parts of Ray J’s chaos — but he made it clear he’s speaking strictly for himself.

The singer also sparked a whole new wave of speculation — that he’s been logged into Brandy’s Instagram, leaving comments under Beyoncé’s posts asking her to take photos with Brandy. Fans swear the comments look suspiciously like him, and honestly… knowing Ray J’s track record, nobody would put it past him. Nothing confirmed, but the internet detectives are convinced.

Meanwhile, Brandy is just trying to focus on performing, minding her business, and keeping her tour cute. She has said nothing — which, honestly, might be the smartest move.

All this comes while Ray J’s dealing with his own personal storms, including that recent Thanksgiving arrest after a messy livestream incident with Princess Love.

So yeah… between the rant, the speculation, and the backstage drama, Ray J is giving peak “big brother going too hard” energy. Fans are split — half think he’s doing the most, half think he’s hilarious, and the rest are begging him to please give Brandy her phone back.

But one thing about Ray J? He isn’t holding back when it comes to defending Brandy’s legacy.

