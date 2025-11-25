Here’s a killer twice-baked potato recipe, ultra-creamy, perfectly seasoned, and guaranteed to disappear at Thanksgiving. This version hits that steakhouse-level richness without being heavy or gummy.



Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes (Thanksgiving Edition)

Serves: 6–8

Total Time: 1 hr 30 min

Ingredients:

6 large russet potatoes (look for ones similar in size)

6 tbsp unsalted butter, softened

½ to ¾ cup sour cream (start with ½, add more to taste)

½ cup whole milk or heavy cream (warm it, makes them extra creamy)

1 ½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

4 – 6 slices cooked bacon, crumbled (optional but amazing)

3 green onions, sliced

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ – 1 tsp salt (taste and adjust)

½ tsp black pepper

Optional: ¼ cup grated parmesan for a savory kick



Instructions

1. Bake the potatoes

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Scrub potatoes, dry and poke each a few times with a fork.

Rub lightly with oil + sprinkle with salt.

Bake 1 hour or until very tender.

