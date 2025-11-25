Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes (Thanksgiving Edition)

Ultra-creamy, Perfectly Seasoned and Guaranteed to Disappear at Thanksgiving

Published on November 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Here’s a killer twice-baked potato recipe, ultra-creamy, perfectly seasoned, and guaranteed to disappear at Thanksgiving. This version hits that steakhouse-level richness without being heavy or gummy.

Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes (Thanksgiving Edition)
Serves: 6–8
Total Time: 1 hr 30 min
Ingredients:
6 large russet potatoes (look for ones similar in size)
6 tbsp unsalted butter, softened
½ to ¾ cup sour cream (start with ½, add more to taste)
½ cup whole milk or heavy cream (warm it, makes them extra creamy)
1 ½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
4 – 6 slices cooked bacon, crumbled (optional but amazing)
3 green onions, sliced
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
½ – 1 tsp salt (taste and adjust)
½ tsp black pepper
Optional: ¼ cup grated parmesan for a savory kick

Farmers to give away 200,000 pounds of potatoes in Washington

Instructions
1. Bake the potatoes
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Scrub potatoes, dry and poke each a few times with a fork.
Rub lightly with oil + sprinkle with salt.
Bake 1 hour or until very tender.

2. Scoop & mix the filling
Let potatoes cool slightly and then cut each in half lengthwise.
Carefully scoop out the centers into a bowl, while leaving ¼-inch of potato shell so they don’t collapse.
Add butter, warm milk/cream, sour cream, garlic powder, onion powder and salt+pepper.
Mash until fluffy, don’t overwork it.
Fold in 1 cup cheddar, bacon and green onions.
Taste and adjust seasoning (this is where most recipes fall short).

No more Mr.

3. Stuff & bake again
Pack the creamy filling back into each shell.
Top with the remaining ½ cup cheddar (and parmesan if using).
Bake at 375°F for 20–25 minutes, until the tops are golden and the cheese melts beautifully.

Enjoy!

The post Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes (Thanksgiving Edition) appeared first on The Eagle 106.9/107.5.

Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes (Thanksgiving Edition) was originally published on houstonseagle.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Questions Donald Trump's Mental Capacity

Hip-Hop Wired
JD Vance Speaks At Turning Point Tour Event At Ole Miss

Does Donald Trump Approve?: Erika Kirk Reveals Turning Point Will Support JD Vance's Potential 2028 Presidential Run

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2025

Literacy Expert Juelz Santana Says Children Don't Need To Read

Hip-Hop Wired
Future’s Artist FBG Casino Booked On Fentanyl & Distribution Charges

Future’s Artist FBG Casino Booked On Fentanyl & Distribution Conspiracy Charges

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close