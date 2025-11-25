Netflix Just Put 50 Cent in Charge of the Diddy Story

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Netflix woke up and chose violence— in the best, most binge-worthy way. The streamer just announced Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part deep dive into Diddy’s rise, fall, and everything in between… executive produced by his longtime nemesis, 50 Cent. If 2025 didn’t already feel like a movie, this definitely pushed it over the edge.

The doc, directed by Emmy winner Alexandria Stapleton, pulls apart Combs’ legacy — the chart-topping Bad Boy era, the artists he turned into icons, and the darker stories that started surfacing after Cassie’s 2023 lawsuit. Former employees, childhood friends, and artists from the Bad Boy camp (including Mark Curry, who narrates the teaser) speak on what they saw behind the scenes. Stapleton calls the project a “mirror” for how we treat celebrities, especially when allegations come to light.

But let’s be real: the internet is buzzing because 50 Cent is the one steering the ship. These two have been throwing shots since the early 2000s — from 50’s diss track “The Bomb,” to their vodka wars, to 50 openly side-eyeing Diddy’s behavior long before the lawsuits and raids. While Combs always acted like it was playful, 50 consistently made it clear: “I don’t mess with that energy.”

Fast-forward to Combs’ 2024 conviction on charges related to trafficking — a decision he’s now appealing — and 50 has fully stepped into storyteller mode. Through his G-Unit Film & Television company, he says he’s committed to giving people “real stories” and amplifying those who came forward.

With exclusive footage, never-before-seen materials, and voices from inside Diddy’s orbit, The Reckoning is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about documentaries of the year.

The culture will definitely be tuned into Sean Combs: The Reckoning when it drops December 2 on Netflix. .

