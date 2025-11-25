Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Netflix Just Put 50 Cent in Charge of the Diddy Story

A new Netflix doc breaks down Diddy’s rise, scandals, and the wild twist of 50 Cent producing it.

Published on November 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Netflix woke up and chose violence— in the best, most binge-worthy way. The streamer just announced Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part deep dive into Diddy’s rise, fall, and everything in between… executive produced by his longtime nemesis, 50 Cent. If 2025 didn’t already feel like a movie, this definitely pushed it over the edge.

The doc, directed by Emmy winner Alexandria Stapleton, pulls apart Combs’ legacy — the chart-topping Bad Boy era, the artists he turned into icons, and the darker stories that started surfacing after Cassie’s 2023 lawsuit. Former employees, childhood friends, and artists from the Bad Boy camp (including Mark Curry, who narrates the teaser) speak on what they saw behind the scenes. Stapleton calls the project a “mirror” for how we treat celebrities, especially when allegations come to light.

But let’s be real: the internet is buzzing because 50 Cent is the one steering the ship. These two have been throwing shots since the early 2000s — from 50’s diss track “The Bomb,” to their vodka wars, to 50 openly side-eyeing Diddy’s behavior long before the lawsuits and raids. While Combs always acted like it was playful, 50 consistently made it clear: “I don’t mess with that energy.”

Fast-forward to Combs’ 2024 conviction on charges related to trafficking — a decision he’s now appealing — and 50 has fully stepped into storyteller mode. Through his G-Unit Film & Television company, he says he’s committed to giving people “real stories” and amplifying those who came forward.

With exclusive footage, never-before-seen materials, and voices from inside Diddy’s orbit, The Reckoning is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about documentaries of the year.

The culture will definitely be tuned into Sean Combs: The Reckoning when it drops December 2 on Netflix. .

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Future’s Artist FBG Casino Booked On Fentanyl & Distribution Charges

Future’s Artist FBG Casino Booked On Fentanyl & Distribution Conspiracy Charges

Hip-Hop Wired
H. Rap Brown at a Press Conference

Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin, aka H. Rap Brown, Dies At 82

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Make Surprise Appearance At The Formula 1 Grand Prix

Hip-Hop Wired
Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Salutes Trump (Again), Seemingly Shades Jay-Z In The Process

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close