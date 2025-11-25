Listen Live
Round 3 Of High School Playoffs In Dallas Metroplex

The high school football scene is heating up in the Metroplexas the top teams advance to Round 3 of the playoffs.

Published on November 25, 2025

Male football players passing football
Source: Pete Saloutos / Getty

The high school football scene is heating up in the Metroplexas the top teams advance to Round 3 of the playoffs. Powerhouses like DeSoto, Duncanville, and Allen are set to continue their championship runs, while squads such as Terrell, Waxahachie, and Southlake Carroll look to make deep playoff pushes. Other standout programs—including S.O.C., North Crowley, Forney, Sunnyvale, West Mesquite, Midlothian Heritage, Denton Guyer, and Denton Ryan—also earned their spots, promising exciting matchups and plenty of action for fans across the Metroplex.

Metroplex winners headed to Round 3 high school playoffs:

Desoto 

S.O.C 

Terrell 

Waxahachie 

Duncanville 

North Crowley

Forney 

Sunnyvale 

West Mesquite 

Midlothian Heritage 

Denton guyer 

Denton Ryan 

Allen 

South lake Carroll

Good Luck to all schools in the playoffs!

