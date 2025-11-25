Round 3 Of High School Playoffs In Dallas Metroplex

Source: Pete Saloutos / Getty

The high school football scene is heating up in the Metroplexas the top teams advance to Round 3 of the playoffs. Powerhouses like DeSoto, Duncanville, and Allen are set to continue their championship runs, while squads such as Terrell, Waxahachie, and Southlake Carroll look to make deep playoff pushes. Other standout programs—including S.O.C., North Crowley, Forney, Sunnyvale, West Mesquite, Midlothian Heritage, Denton Guyer, and Denton Ryan—also earned their spots, promising exciting matchups and plenty of action for fans across the Metroplex.

Metroplex winners headed to Round 3 high school playoffs:

Desoto

S.O.C

Terrell

Waxahachie

Duncanville

North Crowley

Forney

Sunnyvale

West Mesquite

Midlothian Heritage

Denton guyer

Denton Ryan

Allen

South lake Carroll

Good Luck to all schools in the playoffs!