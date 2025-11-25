Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Are Back for ‘Rush Hour 4’





After YEARS of waiting, wishing, and internet rumors, it’s finally official: “Rush Hour 4” is on the way, and the original duo is reuniting like they never left.

According to Variety, Paramount is stepping in for theatrical distribution — and here’s the wild part — it’s happening after President Donald Trump personally asked the studio to bring the franchise back. Yes, politics somehow entered the chat for this one.

But let’s get to what everybody really cares about:

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker are back as Lee and Carter. For the first time in almost 20 years, we’re getting the fast hands, the jokes, the chaos… all of it.

The part that’s raising eyebrows?

Brett Ratner is returning to direct. He did the first three films but basically vanished from Hollywood after facing serious allegations during the #MeToo movement. Lately, he’s been creeping back into the spotlight thanks to that pricey “Melania” documentary Amazon reportedly paid $40 million for, which helped reconnect him with the Trump circle.

This time, Paramount is only handling distribution — not the actual cost. Warner Bros., the OG studio, still gets first-dollar gross, meaning they collect box office money before anybody else gets paid. And apparently, a few studios passed on the project because of Ratner’s involvement.

The first three Rush Hour movies were major box office players, crossing $244 million and then $300M+ on the sequels. But the movie game is different now, comedies don’t always hit like they used to, Jackie Chan is 71, and Chris Tucker hasn’t led a movie since Rush Hour 3.

Still… nostalgia is undefeated. And this franchise is one of the most beloved buddy-cop classics ever made.

No release date yet, but just know: Rush Hour is officially back outside.

