Shaq Co-Signs Big E: Meet Dallas’s New Hip-Hop Queen

Source: Radio One / Urban One

✕

Shaquille O’Neal has never been one to follow the crowd. Whether on the basketball court or in the boardroom, the Hall of Famer has always carved his own path. Now, Shaq is bringing that same independent spirit to the music world by mentoring Big E, a rising artist from Dallas whose raw talent and authenticity have captured his attention. In a recent interview, Shaq and Big E pulled back the curtain on their unique partnership, revealing a story of mentorship, family values, and the making of a new star.

Why Shaq Chose Big E

It’s not every day that an NBA legend and global icon decides to take an up-and-coming artist under his wing. So, why Big E? For Shaq, the answer is simple: it’s about her hunger, her unique sound, and most importantly, her character. He explained that he was drawn to her authenticity and strong family values, qualities he believes are essential for long-term success.

Shaq made it clear that his role is purely that of a mentor. He isn’t signing her to a label or looking for a piece of her earnings. Instead, he’s offering guidance and opening doors, sharing the wisdom he’s gained from decades in the spotlight. “I’m mentoring, not signing her,” Shaq clarified, emphasizing his desire to guide her without taking anything in return. This approach is a testament to his genuine belief in her potential and his commitment to uplifting new talent on their own terms.

Love Music? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This mentorship is about providing a roadmap, helping Big E navigate the often-treacherous waters of the music industry. By offering his experience and connections, Shaq is giving her a powerful advantage, allowing her to focus on what matters most: her music.

Big E’s Journey: Staying True to Herself

For her part, Big E is a compelling artist with a story of perseverance and self-belief. During the conversation, she spoke candidly about the challenges she has overcome on her journey. Her path hasn’t been easy, but her resilience has shaped her into the artist she is today. She stressed the importance of staying true to herself, a theme that runs through her life and her music.

In an industry that often pressures artists to conform, Big E’s commitment to her own vision is a powerful statement. She represents a new wave of artists who are unapologetically themselves, building a fanbase that connects with their realness. Her story is one of empowerment, showing that success doesn’t require sacrificing your identity. This authenticity is what makes her music, and her presence, so magnetic.

Premiere of “Belt to Ass” and The Five-Year Plan

The interview also gave fans an exclusive premiere of Big E’s new single, “Belt to Ass.” The track is a bold introduction to her sound, showcasing her lyrical prowess and relatable storytelling. The song delves into themes of discipline and consequence, delivered with a substance and style that sets her apart. It’s a track that makes you listen, think, and feel—a hallmark of an artist with something to say.

Looking ahead, Big E has a clear vision for her future. When asked about her five-year plan, she outlined ambitious goals that go beyond just making music. She aims to build an empire, create opportunities for others, and leave a lasting legacy. Her forward-thinking mindset proves that she is not just an artist for the moment, but a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

The Impact of a Legendary Co-Sign

Shaq’s mentorship is more than just a good story; it’s a significant cultural moment. His co-sign puts a massive spotlight on Big E, introducing her to a global audience. It validates her talent and sends a clear message to the industry: pay attention to what’s happening in Dallas. For a city with a rich but often underrepresented hip-hop scene, this collaboration brings invaluable visibility.

This partnership serves as a powerful example of how established figures can empower the next generation. By lifting Big E up, Shaq is not just launching a career; he’s investing in the future of the culture. As Big E continues her rise, this mentorship will undoubtedly be seen as the pivotal moment that helped crown a new “Queen of Dallas.” Her journey is a source of inspiration, proving that with talent, authenticity, and the right guidance, anything is possible.

Check out the full interview below: