Cowboys Cook Philly, Dak Sets the Record Straight

Dallas overcomes a 21-point deficit as Dak becomes the franchise’s all-time passing leader ahead of the Thanksgiving showdown.

Published on November 24, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025
Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

The Dallas Cowboys turned Week 12 into a classic NFC East thriller, storming back from a 21-point hole to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 — tying the biggest comeback in franchise history. What started as a rough, penalty-filled first half flipped into a highlight reel of resilience, momentum, and pure Dallas swag.

After Philly punched in three early touchdowns, the Cowboys defense finally locked in, shutting Jalen Hurts out of the end zone for the entire second half. Meanwhile, the offense came alive behind Dak Prescott, who delivered one of the biggest nights of his career — literally.

Prescott threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns, officially passing Tony Romo to become the Dallas Cowboys’ all-time passing yards leader with 34,378. He’s now the most prolific passer the franchise has ever had, doing it in nearly the same number of starts as Romo but with fewer interceptions and higher accuracy. And he’s inching closer to overtaking Romo’s touchdown record too.

George Pickens went full big-play mode with 146 yards and a touchdown, while CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson added clutch grabs to help fuel the comeback. Brandon Aubrey iced the win with a 42-yard field goal in the final seconds, securing the Cowboys’ biggest statement victory of the season.

Now all eyes turn to Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium, where the Cowboys face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:30 p.m. CST on CBS. Dallas has won three straight Thanksgiving games and sits at 34-22-1 all-time on the holiday.

And adding to the Texas-sized spectacle? Post Malone — a lifelong Cowboys fan — will headline the iconic Red Kettle halftime show, bringing country, rock, and hip-hop fusion to the stage.

Biggest comeback. New franchise record. Mahomes next. AT&T Stadium is about to be electric.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

