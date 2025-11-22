Summer Walker, Rich The Kid: Messy Triangle Shaking Up the Internet

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Summer Walker has the internet in a chokehold after leaked audio messages allegedly caught her confessing her feelings for Rich The Kid — and baby, the timeline has not been the same since.

If you’ve been keeping up, Rich has been in a long, rocky, on-and-off situation with Tori Brixx, and the two share a child. But that didn’t stop Summer and Rich from allegedly linking up behind the scenes between 2023 and 2024. Photos from a luxe Italian “sneaky baecation” surfaced, and the newly leaked voice notes only added fuel. In the recordings, Summer tells Rich she loves the vibe they share and even jokes about him saving her number under “Pizza Hut” so Tori wouldn’t catch on.

After the leaks hit the internet, Rich hopped on livestream saying Summer was still calling him — but Summer set the record straight in The Shade Room comments, claiming she only reached out to ask why he let Tori expose everything. That’s when Summer hit IG Live and aired out their entire situationship herself. She told Tori directly that Rich “doesn’t like her,” wouldn’t disrespect her if he did, and that the flowers he sent were officially the last she’d accept.

Tori, of course, clapped back. She accused Summer of trying to link up with her, harassing her for two years, and lying about being around her child. She also brushed off Summer’s marriage shade, saying she’s not rushing down the aisle “just to divorce.”

Then Summer dropped the wildest reveal of all: she never wanted Rich like that — she just wanted to play her role. She encouraged Tori to go through Rich’s phone and spill tea on the “other 25 women,” then announced she’s finally done with the drama.

Summer says she’s “finally over it.” The internet? Not quite.

