🌟 STAR GAZING with Spaceboifresh and D Smoke 🌟



When D Smoke walks in the room, you feel it. The energy, the intention, the purpose. For those who might be new to his story, he’s not just another artist—he’s a cultural pillar. A musician, teacher, multi-linguist, and the winner of Netflix’s hit show Rhythm + Flow, where he captured the world with his message-driven bars and bilingual flow.



In this exclusive sit-down with Spaceboifresh, D Smoke opens up about his journey, his growth, and the mindstate that keeps him elevatin’. From legendary co-signs with Snoop Dogg, to deep conversations about personal development, to the high-energy rollout of his Wake Up Supa Tour, this interview gives fans a full look into the man behind the music.





ORIGIN STORY: INGLEWOOD’S MULTIDIMENSIONAL ARTIST







D Smoke, born Daniel Farris, comes straight outta Inglewood, California, a city that shaped both his discipline and his drive. Before the fame, he lived a double life—high school Spanish teacher by day, musician by night, always using his art to empower the next generation. Coming from a deeply musical family (shoutout SiR and Tiffany Gouché), the sound was already in the DNA, but the message? That came from the community that raised him.





The world met him through Rhythm + Flow in 2019, where he blew past thousands of artists with his authenticity, intellect, and lyricism. Not many artists can switch from English to Spanish mid-verse and still keep the message sharp—but Smoke did it with ease, taking home the crown and proving substance still wins.









COLLABS WITH SNOOP DOGG: PASSING THE TORCH







One of the highlights in the interview is Smoke breaking down his relationship and collabs with Snoop Dogg, a West Coast legend whose stamp means everything in the culture. Smoke talks about the respect Snoop showed early on, the wisdom he poured into him, and how the collabs weren’t just about music—they were about lineage.





Hearing Smoke tell it, Snoop didn’t just hop on a record. He passed along game, history, and a reminder that greatness runs through their city. Smoke’s humility in speaking on it shows exactly why OGs rock with him.









GROWING PAINS: “ONE FOOT IN FRONT OF THE OTHER”







This part of the conversation taps into something real for everybody. Spaceboifresh and D Smoke dig deep into human growing pains, the kind we feel as artists, fathers, men, and just people trying to figure life out.





Smoke dropped a gem that stuck with the whole room:





“Just keep puttin’ one foot in front of the other.”





He talked about discipline over emotion, leaning into discomfort, and learning how to stay rooted even when life is throwing curveballs. His mindset? Stay positive, stay grounded, and don’t let the noise drown out the purpose. According to Smoke, we’re all gonna face pressure—but pressure also forms diamonds.









THE WAKE UP SUPA TOUR: ENERGY, INTENTION & IMPACT







D Smoke also breaks down the creative vision behind his Wake Up Supa Tour, a run built on high energy, live instrumentation, and culture-shifting moments. This tour isn’t just concerts—it’s experiences. Smoke explains how he brings storytelling, musicality, and community together so fans leave uplifted, not just entertained.





The tour shows his evolution as a performer and a man. From the set design to the crowd engagement to the message woven into each song, Smoke makes it clear: this is a new chapter.









WHY D SMOKE MATTERS







In an industry full of noise, D Smoke stands out because he leads with substance. He’s proof that you can be lyrical, smart, intentional, and still move the culture forward. From Inglewood hallways to global stages, his story continues to inspire artists who feel like they’re overlooked or underestimated.





This interview is more than a conversation—it’s a blueprint for growth, authenticity, and longevity.









