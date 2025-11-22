Big Boogie Lifts the Lid on His Childhood Foe

Listen Live
Big Boogie Lifts the Lid on His Childhood Fear

Growing up, Big Boogie faced a formidable childhood rival, whose story he now reveals.

Published on November 22, 2025

Big Boogie is one of the realest — high energy, big heart, and always showing love to his people. But even the toughest homie got one thing that throws them off, and for Boogie, it’s hilarious: Chuck E. Cheese.

Boogie’s talked about how those big mascot costumes had him spooked as a kid, and even now he’ll laugh about it like, “I hope that rat don’t work there no more” It’s one of those stories that just make you rock with him more — he’s comfortable enough to keep it real, crack jokes on himself, and remind everybody he’s human just like the rest of us.

For more content like this tap in to Toxik Boy Radio with Hollywood Zay & DJ Papa Ron Weekdays 8pm-12am right here on 979 The Beat

