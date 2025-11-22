Big Boogie Lifts the Lid on His Childhood Foe

Big Boogie is one of the realest — high energy, big heart, and always showing love to his people. But even the toughest homie got one thing that throws them off, and for Boogie, it’s hilarious: Chuck E. Cheese.

Boogie’s talked about how those big mascot costumes had him spooked as a kid, and even now he’ll laugh about it like, “I hope that rat don’t work there no more” It’s one of those stories that just make you rock with him more — he’s comfortable enough to keep it real, crack jokes on himself, and remind everybody he’s human just like the rest of us.

