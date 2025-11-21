Toxik Boyz Friendsgiving
The Toxik Boyz are having their annual Friendsgiving Sponsored by Mr Cajuns , details below:
Date: Tuesday, November 25th, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Location: Mr. Cajun’s Daiquiri – Lake June, Dallas, TX
Hosts: The Toxik Boyz – @hollywoodzay x @iamdjpaparon
Special Guests: Members of 97.9 The Beat + invited friends
Free Plate: One plate per guest, courtesy of The Toxik Boyz & Mr. Cajun
What to Bring: Just yourself and an appetite – your 1st plate is on us!
This event is open to everyone, it’s an opportunity to meet your favorite radio personalities, enjoy fellowship, great food, good energy, and fun vibes.
We can’t wait to see you there!
