Toxik Boyz Friendsgiving 

The Toxik Boyz are having their annual Friendsgiving Sponsored by Mr Cajuns.

Published on November 21, 2025

Toxik Boyz Friendsgiving
Source: Radio One / Urban One

The Toxik Boyz are having their annual Friendsgiving Sponsored by Mr Cajuns , details below:

    Date: Tuesday, November 25th, 2025

    Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

    Location: Mr. Cajun’s Daiquiri – Lake June, Dallas, TX

    Hosts: The Toxik Boyz – @hollywoodzay x @iamdjpaparon

    Special Guests: Members of 97.9 The Beat + invited friends

    Free Plate: One plate per guest, courtesy of The Toxik Boyz & Mr. Cajun

    What to Bring: Just yourself and an appetite – your 1st plate  is on us!

This event is open to everyone, it’s an opportunity to meet your favorite radio personalities, enjoy fellowship, great food, good energy, and fun vibes.

We can’t wait to see you there!

