Toxik Boyz Friendsgiving 

The Toxik Boyz are having their annual Friendsgiving Sponsored by Mr Cajuns , details below:

Date: Tuesday, November 25th, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Mr. Cajun’s Daiquiri – Lake June, Dallas, TX

Hosts: The Toxik Boyz – @hollywoodzay x @iamdjpaparon

Special Guests: Members of 97.9 The Beat + invited friends

Free Plate: One plate per guest, courtesy of The Toxik Boyz & Mr. Cajun

What to Bring: Just yourself and an appetite – your 1st plate is on us!

This event is open to everyone, it’s an opportunity to meet your favorite radio personalities, enjoy fellowship, great food, good energy, and fun vibes.

We can’t wait to see you there!