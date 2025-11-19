Listen Live
Patrick Star Takes Over 97.9 The Beat And Majic 94.5

SpongeBob SquarePants returns to the big screen in Search for SquarePants, a new movie arriving Dec. 19.

Published on November 19, 2025

The Spongebob Movie: Search For Squarepants Key Art
Source: Courtesy / Paramount

SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star are heading for an epic adventure in their new movie, SpongeBob Squarepants:  Search For SquarePants, hitting theatres Dec. 19! Patrick Star stopped by 97.9 to prepare for his epic journey in becoming a Big Guy!

After 25 years of laughter, chaos, and underwater joy, SpongeBob SquarePants is returning to theaters with Search for SquarePants, a film already anticipated to be one of the most talked-about animated releases of the year. Nickelodeon’s yellow icon has never run away from adventure, but this time, the stakes are higher, the jokes are sharper, and the story dives deeper into the heart of Bikini Bottom like never before.

Search for SquarePants follows SpongeBob as he mysteriously vanishes after a routine boating school mishap takes a strange turn. When he doesn’t return home, Bikini Bottom spirals into chaos, from Krusty Krab shortages to Jellyfish Fields going silent. Patrick, normally known for being delightfully clueless, becomes the unexpected leader of the rescue mission. Joined by Sandy, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and even Plankton. Patrick takes viewers on a wild, emotional, and hilarious journey to track down his best friend.

The film blends classic SpongeBob humor with heartfelt moments, reminding fans why the franchise has lasted for generations. Themes of friendship, bravery, and community keep the plot grounded while the animation and comedic timing elevate it into something fresh for both kids and nostalgic adults.

Patrick recently had a Real-World Adventure at the Radio Station.

Patrick Star made an unforgettable stop at 97.9 The Beat, and let’s just say Bikini Bottom energy completely took over the studio. Take a look:

