Akon Got LOCKED UP in Georgia (But They Let Him Out)

Published on November 12, 2025

American Singer Akon Performs At Concert In Delhi
Source: Hindustan Times / Getty

Rapper/singer Akon was recently arrested in DeKalb County on a warrant.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TMZ that the “Locked Up” hitmaker was arrested by Chamblee Police in the early hours of November 6. They booked him on an out-of-county warrant.

It is currently unknown what the warrant was for, but the artist – real name Aliaune Thiam – was booked and released within 6 hours.

So far, no word from Akon’s team about the arrest.

This is a developing story.

Akon Got LOCKED UP in Georgia (But They Let Him Out) was originally published on majicatl.com

