John F. Kennedy's Grandson Announces 2026 Run For Congress

JFK’s Grandson Jack Schlossberg Announces 2026 Run For Congress

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of JFK, announces his 2026 run for New York’s 12th District, vowing to fight Trump’s agenda and support working families.

Published on November 12, 2025

US-POLITICS-AWARD
Source: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Getty

Former President John F. Kennedy’s grandson 32 year 32-year-old Jack Schlossberg, announced on Tuesday that he would run for Congress in 2026. He says he would be running for a seat representing New York’s 12th congressional district, which is currently held by Representative Jerry Nadler, who in September announced he would not be running for reelection.

Jack Schlossberg’s run is in response to the economic agenda put forth by President Donald Trump and the republicans that also includes Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which has led to a “cost of living crisis” with historic “cuts to social programs working families rely on. Health care, education, child care.” Schlossberg says. He says, “We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives,” on Instagram as he announced his run. He adds,  “With control of Congress, there’s nothing we can’t do. Without it, we’re helpless to a third term.”

