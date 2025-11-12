Listen Live
Best Ways to See and Photograph the Northern Lights

Tips for spotting and photographing the Northern Lights in Texas

Published on November 12, 2025

Northern Lights over Whitley Bay
Source: Owen Humphreys – PA Images / Getty

TRENDING: Northern Lights Shine Over Texas

The best ways to viw and capture the northern lights are to find a viewing spot that’s as far north as possible and away from city light pollution, areas in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex will offer less visibility than the outskirts. 

Make sure there are no clouds above you; heavy clouds will obscure the light.

DSLR cameras offer the best control for photography around the northern lights; however, your smartphone can get the job done just as well. The key to capturing these lights is stability and long exposure.

For the best capture, turn your flash off and use night mode. Available on iPhone 11s and later. This setting is usually indicated by a moon symbol. Night mode automatically uses a longer exposure time to gather light.

Stability: Try to stay as still as possible when capturing. Any movement can cause blurriness. Use a tripod if you have to

Timer: To prevent camera shakes from tapping your screen, use the timer feature, which will give you time to step away from the phone before the long exposure begins.

To access manual controls on the iPhone cameras, tap the arrow symbol at the top of the screen, select exposure, which is often the same as the moon symbol, set max exposure, a slider will appear, and drag it to the max setting. This allows the longest possible exposure time, allowing the most light and color to show on the lens.

Hopefully, these tips on how to capture the northern lights were helpful. Stay safe and take some beautiful photos!

