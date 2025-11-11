Man Pardoned For 2020 election scandal wants assault pardon
Black Man Pardoned By Trump For 2020 ‘Fake Electors’ Scandal Wants Pardon From Federal Assault Charge
The presidential election of 2020 and the consequences of the subsequent insurrection are still reverberating five years later.
A Black man named Harrison Floyd was pardoned by Donald Trump from racketeering charges for his part in the illegal attempt to overturn the results of the election. According to ABC News is reporting that Floyd is hopeful that the pardon will also free him from criminal charges related to the assault of a federal agent in 2023.
“Obviously, there is an argument that this pardon extends to that charge, but that’s all I can tell you at this point,” Carlos J.R. Salvado, an attorney for Floyd, said in a brief phone interview with ABC News.
Floyd stands accused of physically attacking two FBI agents who were sent to issue him a subpoena in the federal investigation related to the MAGA agenda to make Trump president again. It is reported that Floyd body slammed an agent while yelling “who the f*** do you think you are?!”
The language of the pardon is very specific and Floyd’s lawyers argue that despite the assault charge being unrelated directly to the racketeering, it is, in a way, tangentially related and should cover the assault of the FBI agent. We’re not sure that a court will agree, but that’s what courts are for. To uncover the truth and make a ruling on the consequences.
Here is what the proclamation says according to MSNBC:
“I, DONALD J. TRUMP, do hereby grant a full, complete, and unconditional pardon to all United States citizens for conduct relating to the advice, creation, organization, execution, submission, support, voting, activities in, or advocacy for or of any slate of presidential electors … in connection with the 2020 Presidential Election,”
Floyd was not alone in receiving a presidential pardon, Rudy Giuliani and 75 other people were all given clemency for their illegal activities.
Just another day in MAGA’s AmeriKKKa.
The post Black Man Pardoned By Trump For 2020 ‘Fake Electors’ Scandal Wants Pardon From Federal Assault Charge appeared first on Bossip.
Black Man Pardoned By Trump For 2020 ‘Fake Electors’ Scandal Wants Pardon From Federal Assault Charge was originally published on bossip.com