✨ Affirmation of the Week ✨

Sundays are for resets! So popping off your week with an affirmation that is aligned based off the stars and planets is always the BEST decision to make sure you’re in alignment!

FORECAST 🌠

Mercury retrograde is popping off today, Nov 9 in sagittarius-so expect communication and thinking to get a remix! Now is a time to move slow in responding, give grace to yourself if you feel like you are being misunderstood or if you can’t find something you’re looking for. TRUST, it will show up, once Mercury resets.

Jupiter retrograde begins Nov 11 in Cancer- this is a good time to reflect around your emotional safety, belonging, and deciding what truly matters.

Overall this week is inviting you to slow-down, do some inner work, speak from your heart, and of course give faith to divine timing.

AFFIRMATION: 💫

So for today, what we gon say is:

“I move with heart, not in a hurry- knowing that everything is unfolding for me right on time.”