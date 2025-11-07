Texas Attorney General Sues Roblox, Calling It Unsafe for Kids

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Roblox, accusing the gaming platform of “flagrantly ignoring” safety laws and “deceiving parents” about the dangers it poses to children.

In a statement shared on social media, Paxton described Roblox as a “breeding ground for predators,” claiming the company prioritizes “corporate profit over the safety of Texas children.” The lawsuit adds to growing legal pressure on Roblox, which faces similar cases from Kentucky and Louisiana.

Roblox, which has tens of millions of daily users—many of them children—says it’s “disappointed” by what it calls “misrepresentations and sensationalized claims.” A company spokesperson told the BBC that Roblox shares Paxton’s commitment to child safety, citing recent efforts to tighten protections.

Those include new parental controls, features that block under-13s from messaging without permission, and technology to verify a user’s age through video selfies. Roblox also claims to actively remove bad actors and inappropriate content.

Still, critics argue that the platform’s open design—where users can join servers and create their own games—has allowed violent, sexual, and even extremist material to surface. Some parents say their children have been exposed to disturbing content or online predators while playing.

Paxton says his office will hold Roblox accountable, warning that “any corporation that enables child abuse will face the full and unrelenting force of the law.”

Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki has previously said parents should decide whether their children are ready for the platform, adding that the company continues to invest in safer online spaces for kids worldwide.

