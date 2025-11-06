Aht Aht! Teyana Taylor Isn’t Claiming Aaron Pierre As Her Mufasa Morsel ‘Boyfriend’ Just Yet

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Theo Wargo

Teyana Taylor has a special name for her handsome partner, Aaron Pierre, but surprisingly, it isn’t boyfriend just yet. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Nov. 5, the One Battle After Another actress and singer revealed that she loves calling the hunky Brit, who was recently featured in PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, her “apple pie.”

“That’s my apple pie, and we are each other’s safe space,” Taylor, 34, gushed.

According to Taylor, she’s taking things slow and enjoying the moment, with no pressure to label her budding romance just yet. She and the 31-year-old actor of Mufasa: The Lion King went public with their relationship in March.

“If that’s something that I decide to say, then it’s going to be something that we say together,” Taylor told The Hollywood Reporter of her decision to refrain from calling the Rebel Ridge star her boyfriend.

Teyana Taylor says privacy is key as she enters a busy chapter in her career.

Beyond her blossoming romance, Taylor has plenty to keep her busy. It’s been a whirlwind year for the multitalented star. In August, she dropped her visual album Escape Room, which turned heads with its sizzling on-screen chemistry between her and Pierre. Since then, Hollywood has been calling nonstop.

Along with One Battle After Another, the Harlem native also appeared in Tyler Perry’s Straw this June and made her Hulu debut in All’s Fair this month, sharing the screen with Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash, and a host of other big names. With so much on her plate, protecting her privacy has become more important than ever as she steps into this busy season.

“It’s about learning to not bite the bait,” said Taylor. “When people know that you’re sensitive to something, you will get poked and poked and poked and poked. I want to be careful with my words because it seems like every time I say something, it’s always misconstrued.”

Aaron Pierre said he “loved” Teyana Taylor in October.

There may be no boyfriend title just yet, but one thing is for sure: the love between Pierre and Taylor is real. In October, Pierre made it clear that he “loved” the actress during an interview with Men’s Health.

“Being on the red carpet with Teyana was a joy,” he told the outlet when asked about his September red carpet appearance with Taylor during the One Battle After Another premiere. The couple was photographed clinging close and packing on major PDA.

Pierre added, “And so easy to do because I was supporting someone who I love. Anything that feels right feels easy.”

Aaron Pierre was featured in PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, but some fans are mad he did not make the cover.

It’s been a busy season for Aaron Pierre, too. The Brixton-born star has been quietly gearing up for his leading role in Lanterns, along with his major debut in the Star Wars movie Starfighter set for release in 2027. He was also recently featured in PEOPLE’s Sexist Man Alive issue, where he divulged about his love for flowers and why he believes love at first sight and a slow-burning romance can be equally good for a relationship.

“It can be love at first sight, and then you enjoy taking your time to go on the journey,” Pierre explained, before revealing his guilty pleasure. “I’m on a mission to be more health-conscious. I used to have a severe sweet tooth, but now I’ll just have dark chocolate [Hu Kitchen is his favorite]. It makes me feel like I’m eating something really naughty.”

Some fans were disappointed that Aaron Pierre did not make the cover of this year’s issue, which went to Wicked star Jonathan Bailey.

“He should’ve been [on] the cover! His run this year was amazing @people,” wrote one upset social media user on X.

Check a few more reactions below.

